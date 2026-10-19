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Monday, October 19, 2026

Putin Wants War Summit Talks with Trump and Xi, No Zelensky

The proposed talks come as Washington eases economic pressure on Moscow while pressing Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, raising concerns in Kyiv that the Kremlin is securing concessions without making any of its own.

Posted by Corky at 07:32 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/19

Status: user

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WELKER: What are the implications of President Trump waiving sanctions for Russia? ZELENSKYY: Strengthening Putin's war against us ... it's more support for Russian aggression

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 9:36 AM Â· Oct 18, 2026

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"The European Commission also questioned Moscow's willingness to end the war, pointing to Russia's continued attacks despite the energy ceasefire announced by Trump.

"If Putin would like to end this war, you can just stop this war today. And the war could be over today," a Commission spokesperson said on Monday."

"The Trump administration even reportedly threatened to suspend intelligence-sharing and weapons deliveries unless Ukraine halted the strikes.

The dispute further strained relations between Washington and Kyiv, particularly as Russia continues to bombard Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure."

also a Pres Zelenskyy post:

x.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-19 12:45 PM | Reply

Zelenskyy Says Trump Is Pushing Ukraine, Not Putin, to Yield
www.military.com

... Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Donald Trump of trying to pressure Kyiv into surrendering to Russia, escalating a week-long row with the U.S. president.

In an interview with Bloomberg in Kyiv, Zelenskyy also offered a new proposal to accede to Trump's request to stop targeting Russian refineries, which was aimed at combating high diesel prices, in exchange for deliveries of more Patriot air-defense missiles.

"Now, we have dangerous days ahead of the elections," Zelenskyy said on Sunday, referring to the Nov. 3 midterms in the U.S. "My latest model was: We don't target Russian diesel, you give us missiles for Patriot systems to protect our facilities. But they just want us to stop attacking diesel. And if we strike that, they will disconnect us from something."

While offering an off-ramp from the escalating row, Kyiv is likely to be unsettled by a Wall Street Journal report that Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a meeting with Trump and China's Xi Jinping next month to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

Putin and Trump did discuss holding possible trilateral talks with Xi, though there were no specific proposals for a meeting or any agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, Interfax reported. While Russia appreciates U.S. mediation efforts, no final resolution to the conflict is possible without a representative from Kyiv "who's willing to take responsibility," the news service cited Peskov as saying.

A meeting among the leaders of Ukraine, the U.S. and Russia could help end the war sooner, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a post on X Monday. A trilateral summit that excludes Kyiv "would do only the opposite: encourage Putin to continue this war," he said. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 01:05 PM | Reply

Zelensky is the only one without elections.

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-19 02:28 PM | Reply

#3

Idiot 'thinks' that Russia has free and fair elections? Ever?

Putin picks the candidates for all state positions.

btw, this is why trolls always look SO ridiculous.

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-19 02:42 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

It's time for Vlad to give his demented butt ---- another performance review.

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-19 03:01 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

This reminds me of Munich in 1938. Hitler, Mussolini, and Chamberlain. Now Trump, Putin, and Xi.

That all worked out fine.

Donald Trump is a traitor to the United States in the common, colloquial understanding of that word. Now I also think that a case can be made that he is a traitor in the Constitutional sense.

Putin is helping Iran kill Americans. Trump supports him; helps him wage war.

Get a rope. Seriously, get a rope.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-19 07:56 PM | Reply

@#6 ... Putin is helping Iran kill Americans. Trump supports him; helps him wage war. ...

U.S. Officials Say Russia Is Providing Iran With Targeting Intelligence Against American Forces in the Middle East (March 2026)
www.thedefensenews.com

... U.S. intelligence officials say Russia is providing Iran with targeting intelligence intended to assist Tehran in conducting strikes against American military forces deployed across the Middle East, according to officials familiar with classified assessments.

The information, first reported by The Washington Post, was confirmed by three U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the intelligence. According to those officials, Moscow has been sharing sensitive targeting data with Tehran since the current regional conflict escalated and has continued doing so since the war began on February 28.

Officials stated that the intelligence reportedly includes detailed information about the locations of U.S. military assets across the region. This includes the positions of American warships, aircraft deployments, and other military infrastructure operating in the Middle East. The intelligence is believed to assist Iranian planners in tracking and identifying potential targets linked to U.S. military activity. ...



#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 08:04 PM | Reply

Since the beginnings of Pres Trump's ~negotiations~ to attain peace regarding Pres Putin's unprovoked invasion of a sovereign Ukraine, Pres Trump has been giving Pres Putin what he (Pres Putin) was fighting for. Before meaningful negotiations had even begun.

Stated differently, Pres Trump was saying he had the desire to cede to Pres Putin what Pres Putin wanted, even before negotiations had begun.

And now, Pres Trump is saying those betrayals of Ukraine are just to get Pres Putin to negotiate?

Why would Pres Putin want to negotiate when Pres Trump already seems to be giving him what he wants?

Stated differently (once again :)   ) ... Pres Trump looks to be entering any negotiations regarding Ukraine from a position of weakness and servitude toward Pres Putin.

But, why?

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-19 08:13 PM | Reply

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