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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Trump uses antisemitic Slur in Defending Sen. Roger Marshall

President Donald Trump used an antisemitic slur Monday in defending Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., after an article said he sued hundreds of patients over unpaid debts when he was a practicing physician.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 04:33 PM | 18 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/20

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Trump says the press smeared Roger Marshall as "a shylock type guy"

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 8:36 PM Â· Oct 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Kansas votes overwhelmingly for the serial------------ and the shylock.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-20 11:15 AM | Reply

"Kansas votes overwhelmingly for the serial------------ and the shylock."

Laura Kelly on line #1 for you.

#2 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-20 12:19 PM | Reply

sos.ks.gov

sos.ks.gov

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-20 12:23 PM | Reply

I don't think this will impact the 12 jew votes up for grabs........

#4 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-20 12:23 PM | Reply

I didn't know "shylock" was offensive to jews.

I never hear the term.....

#5 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-20 12:24 PM | Reply

"I never hear the term..."

Didn't you take a Shakespeare class back in Troll School? I did.

#6 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-20 12:34 PM | Reply

Trump Uses Shylock' Term Again - A Year After Claiming He Didn't Know It Was Antisemitic

President Donald Trump once again used the term "Shylock," widely considered antisemitic, while defending Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., at a campaign rally in Kansas on Monday night, more than a year after he faced widespread criticism for his use of the term and claimed he was unaware that the term had antisemitic connotations.

Trump previously faced criticism over the term "Shylock" in July last year at a campaign rally in Iowa, where he was touting his domestic policy bill. He said "Think of that: no death tax, no estate tax, no going to the banks and borrowings from in some cases a fine banker. And in some cases, Shylocks and bad people." The use of the term drew immediate pushback, and the Anti-Defamation League issued a statement saying it "evokes a centuries-old antisemitic trope about Jews and greed that is extremely offensive and dangerous," and added: "President Trump's use of the term is very troubling and irresponsible." The term originates from William Shakespeare's play "The Merchant of Venice," which features a character named "Shylock" who is a Jewish money lender.

When asked about his use of the term, which Jewish groups say is antisemitic, Trump told reporters: "I've never heard it that way. To me, Shylock is somebody that's a money lender at high rates ... You view it differently than me. I've never heard that."
www.forbes.com

#7 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-20 02:01 PM | Reply

I don't think this will impact the 12 jew votes up for grabs........
#4 | POSTED BY EBERLY

"jew votes"
?
-ish

#8 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-20 02:05 PM | Reply

#7 Racists gonna racist.

#9 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-20 02:31 PM | Reply

The slang use of the term "Shylock" originated from Shakespeare's money-lending character in the Merchant of Venice.

When the all-Sicilian "Black Hand" was finally suppressed in NYC by the NYPD at the fin-de-siecle --
Ernest Borgnine portrayed an Italian NYPD officer battling the "Black Hand" in Pay or Die! (1960) -- the Italian mafia began to absorb other ethnic gangs into their midst to make money together.

Also recall The Godfather scene when the mustachioed man in the white suit is plugged on the street with a revolver by the young Don Corleone. The victim was a leader of the "Black Hand."

The first non-Sicialians to cooperate with the mafia in the US were the organized Jewish gangs -- e.g. Meyer Lansky and Bugsy Siegel -- and the Purple Gang in Detroit -- followed later by the unruly Irish gangs which required more "convincing" (the "Westies" -- see State of Grace (1990) starring Sean Penn.)

African-American organized crime also cooperated with the mafia in the Bronx and Harlem -- something which led to the 24 Oct 1935 demise of Dutch Schultz (this week 91 years ago). An excellent film and cult classic about organized crime in Harlem is Across 110th Street (1972) starring Yaphet Kotto.

Uneducated Italians in the mafia were introduced to Yiddish terms when the cooperative era started.

The "Vig" derives from the Yiddish word viggorish -- the usurious interest rate forced on borrowers.

The slang term Shylock -- which evolved into an antisemitic trope over the centuries -- was used by the mafia to describe loansharks of any ethnic origin and was most likely introduced into their vernacular by either the Jewish or Irish gangsters who were slightly or more educated than their Sicilian counterparts.

When Dumpkopf Trumpf uses the word "Shylock," he is merely using the word he is accustomed to in NYC when he dealt with mafioso in the 1980s like Sammy "the Bull" Gravano and others. His racist father probably used that term also. Trumpf has no idea the word came from Shakespeare or that for many outside NYC this has an antisemitic connotation.

I used the term "Shylock" a few times in official reporting, alternating that word with loanshark, so as not to be repetetive in my writing and my supervisors did not diapprove.

#10 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-10-20 04:02 PM | Reply

Coda: American and English writers such as A. Conan Doyle, Ernest Hemingway, Jack London, Agatha Christie, Charles Dickens, and F. Scott Fiztgerald used subtle or overt language to ensure the reader knew the character was Jewish: e.g. "Hook-nosed" or "beady eyed." Everyone knew that the "Napoleon of Crime" -- by narrative description -- Professor Moriarty -- was Jewish. This was a needless aspersion, as in the case of Fagin in Oliver Twist.

What would it matter if Lex Luthor or the Joker were Jewish or Arabic?

When the comic book The Fantastic Four debuted in 1962, everyone knew that test pilot Ben Grimm -- who would become the orange rocky golem super-strong The Thing -- was Jewish. This was implicit by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Back then, the Comics Code prevented overt identification of one's religious denomination.

Ernest Hemingway wrote that the best thing to have ever happened to a Jewish protagonist -- a skilled pugilist from Princeton University -- was to have "his nose flattened" (The Sun Also Rises, 1926).

Shakespeare did not disparage the money-lender Shylock any further than he had to -- just as he treated England's eternal enemy -- the Irish. He ridiculed the Irish just enough during a late 17th-century insurrection just to please the London audience -- but no more. (Nota Bene: Jews were expelled from England in 1290 and were finally allowed to return to Old Albion in 1656 under authoritarian Oliver Cromwell, years after the Bard of Avon's short life (23 April 1564 - 23 April 1616).

To his immortal credit, New York City writer Damyon Runyan did not disparage other ethnicities or races in his canon of work. When Runyan wrote stories which included the character "Big Nig," everyone realized the colorful individual was an "HBM" (huge black male). But this was not a slur on "Big Nig" and his character was not maligned. This "HBM" was accepted in the mostly white and rowdy Broadway crowd, part of Gotham's tapestry, just like Nicely-Nicely or Sky Masterson.

#11 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-10-20 06:20 PM | Reply

I didn't know "shylock" was offensive to jews.
I never hear the term.....
#5 | Posted by eberly

Wow.
You really do lead quite the insulated life.

#12 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-20 06:42 PM | Reply

So question for all the experts, if a Jewish person used the term "shylock" is it still racist?

He ridiculed the Irish just enough during a late 16th-century insurrection just to please the London audience -- but no more.

FTFY

Tyrone's Rebellion ... 9yrs war: MacMorris, character, was a hot-tempered and easily offended Irish man, in HenryV.

#13 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-20 06:47 PM | Reply


I didn't know "shylock" was offensive to jews.
I never hear the term.....

Biden used the term, in a similar fashion to Trumps usage in 2014.

As Cornholio points out, thugs/mafia use the term, its funny Comey used 86 a thug/mafia term as well. both sides .. LOL

#14 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-20 06:52 PM | Reply

but biden!

#15 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-20 06:54 PM | Reply

Trump has been told this is an offensive term. He doesn't care cuz he's insane, and his brains are fermenting.

#16 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-20 06:54 PM | Reply

" Comey used 86 a thug/mafia term as well."

86 is a thug term?!?

So every restaurant kitchen is full of thugs?!?

Here's a guy who prosecuted Mafia thugs. He NEVER heard the mafia use "86" in that fashion.
www.cnn.com

Your "news" outlets think you're a moron.

#17 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-20 07:01 PM | Reply

He gets his "news" from X.

He's a self proclaimed "Influencer" God help us.

#18 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-20 07:01 PM | Reply

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