Trump Lashes Out at Bill Maher Again

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Monday, October 26, 2026
Rather than flood his feed with protracted presidential prose on key election issues for American voters such as the cost of living, the failing economy, or his war on Iran, Trump expended 1,322 words moaning about comedian Bill Maher being mean to him.
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