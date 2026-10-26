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Monday, October 26, 2026

Trump Lashes Out at Bill Maher Again

Rather than flood his feed with protracted presidential prose on key election issues for American voters such as the cost of living, the failing economy, or his war on Iran, Trump expended 1,322 words moaning about comedian Bill Maher being mean to him.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:30 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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After President Donald Trump and Bill Maher had their second dinner at the White House, the president told the comedian, "Don't call anymore."

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-- USA TODAY (@usatoday.com) 3:00 PM Â· Oct 26, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Excellence in real time. /s

#1 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-10-26 12:15 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Trump not only didn't peak in middle school, he never left it.

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-26 03:22 PM | Reply

Bill Maher's desperate attempt at relevance has turned him into an abused housewife with this president.

#3 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-26 06:31 PM | Reply | Funny: 2 | Newsworthy 1

@#3

imo, spot on.

Also that former Dem strategist, what is his name? Carivan? Or something like that. Both seem to be wanting attention of late, as their careers fade into the sunset.


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 06:43 PM | Reply

Carville?

#5 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-26 06:47 PM | Reply

Maher must have used too much teeth when blowing piggy

#6 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-26 07:07 PM | Reply

@#5

That's who I was thinking of.

thx.

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 07:46 PM | Reply

Dementia Donnie be slippin'

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-26 07:55 PM | Reply

I have to agree that Mahr is looking for attention by attending not one, but two dinners at the White House. When you zig, Mahr zags to stay relevant in this political spectrum.

Mahr doesn't get it - Trump loves showing off the WH and of course he shakes his head likd he really cares and acts like he's really interested in what people are saying. Trump is a great party host no doubt - but a horrible US President. Mahr loses focus on this - and falls prey to what Trump really is, a classic BS artist.

But the real kicker remains on Mahr's first trip to the WH, where he said he asked the President if he realizes how much he scares people with his actions. Mahr replied - I can't remember what he said.

You can't remember?

#9 | Posted by brass30 at 2026-10-26 07:58 PM | Reply

@#9 ... Mahr doesn't get it ...

imo, Mr Maher gets it, and is soaking "it" for all the publicity, a.k.a. money, he can garner from "it."

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 08:06 PM | Reply

Maher is a dull man's idea of a clever man.

#11 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-26 08:07 PM | Reply

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