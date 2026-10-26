Trump Lashes Out at Bill Maher Again

I have to agree that Mahr is looking for attention by attending not one, but two dinners at the White House. When you zig, Mahr zags to stay relevant in this political spectrum.



Mahr doesn't get it - Trump loves showing off the WH and of course he shakes his head likd he really cares and acts like he's really interested in what people are saying. Trump is a great party host no doubt - but a horrible US President. Mahr loses focus on this - and falls prey to what Trump really is, a classic BS artist.



But the real kicker remains on Mahr's first trip to the WH, where he said he asked the President if he realizes how much he scares people with his actions. Mahr replied - I can't remember what he said.



You can't remember?