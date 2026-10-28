"However, in the immediate term, it also represents a strategy for Hegseth to avoid the embarrassing prospect of being impeached and possibly even removed by Congress"or even being fired by President Donald Trump"from his role atop the Pentagon.



The House is set to vote on articles of impeachment against Hegseth when they return to Capitol Hill after the midterms.



And if Democrats win the Senate next month, it would put Republicans in a bind about whether to vote to keep the man who helped goad Trump into the war in Iran that has spiked inflation in the U.S. and threatens to do lasting damage to the global economy."



;;



President Kegsbreath... what could go wrong?