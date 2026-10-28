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Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Eyeing Senate

The news outlet Puck reported on Sunday that Hegseth wants Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn to appoint him to fill her Senate seat after she wins the gubernatorial election ...

Posted by Corky at 08:33 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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Pete Hegseth is looking for a career change. The disgraced Secretary of Defense is reportedly pushing Sen. Marsha Blackburn to appoint him to her Tennessee Senate seat if she wins the governor's race. www.huffpost.com/entry/pete-h ...

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-- VoteVets (@votevets.org) 4:24 PM Â· Oct 26, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"However, in the immediate term, it also represents a strategy for Hegseth to avoid the embarrassing prospect of being impeached and possibly even removed by Congress"or even being fired by President Donald Trump"from his role atop the Pentagon.

The House is set to vote on articles of impeachment against Hegseth when they return to Capitol Hill after the midterms.

And if Democrats win the Senate next month, it would put Republicans in a bind about whether to vote to keep the man who helped goad Trump into the war in Iran that has spiked inflation in the U.S. and threatens to do lasting damage to the global economy."

;;

President Kegsbreath... what could go wrong?

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-27 10:42 AM | Reply

From one corrupt incompetent sack of hair to another incompetent sack of hair.

He would give Tommy Tumblevile a run for the money as the Dumbest Senator in the US.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 11:00 AM | Reply

Go for it, Drinky Crow. The humiliation will be epic.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-27 11:13 AM | Reply

Who will Trump find to be even worse as the Secretary of War?

Maybe if Democrats win the House and Senate no one that he picks can be appointed and it remains empty.

#4 | Posted by MBlue at 2026-10-28 09:13 AM | Reply

He's just looking for a way to keep Secret Service protection after he's fired as SecDef because he's gonna be looking over his back for the rest of his life.

#5 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-28 11:20 AM | Reply

Mr. Tough Guy can't take it like a man, eh? Sounds low T.

#6 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-10-28 12:42 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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