Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Eyeing Senate

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Wednesday, October 28, 2026
The news outlet Puck reported on Sunday that Hegseth wants Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn to appoint him to fill her Senate seat after she wins the gubernatorial election ...
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