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Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Trump Heckled at GOP Rally Over Ballroom

Even MAGA rally attendees are sick and tired of hearing about Donald Trump's ballroom.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 04:33 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/28

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

"SHOVE THAT BALLROOM UP YOUR FAT ASS!"

[image or embed]

-- Morgan J Freeman (@mjfree.bsky.social) 11:20 PM Â· Oct 26, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Cats spray, dogs piss, Trump builds ballrooms.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-27 01:54 PM | Reply

Saw the video from the guys perspective. Hilarious.

RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES! he cried.

#2 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-27 02:02 PM | Reply

Fat Donnie Loser is about to be confronted with reality,

First time for everything.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-27 02:59 PM | Reply

"Cheesecake factory" seems to be the current meme that's driving Trump up the wall.

#4 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-28 07:15 PM | Reply

@#4 ... "Cheesecake factory" seems to be the current meme that's driving Trump up the wall. ...

Right wing media seems to be having a cheesy-meltdown of fmr Pres Obama's comment.

So, the comment seems to have hit home.



#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 07:23 PM | Reply

@#3 ... Fat Donnie Loser is about to be confronted with reality,

First time for everything. ...

Is his response to this heckler indicative of what his response might be to one of his advisors saying something that he does not agree with?


My first guess would be, "yes."

But, unlike my current view of Pres Trump, I am willing to be dissuaded.


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 07:38 PM | Reply

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