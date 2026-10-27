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Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Bolsonaro Flees to US After Election Loss, Travel Ban

Brazilian senator Flavio Bolsonaro has left Brazil and is headed to the United States after losing Sunday's presidential election, two sources have confirmed to CNN.

Posted by Corky at 09:32 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Going from "expected leader of Brazil" to "fugitive from justice" inside of 48 hours is quite the journey. www.nytimes.com/2026/10/27/w ...

[image or embed]

-- Daniel Drezner (@dandrezner.bsky.social) 7:58 PM Â· Oct 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Where will DJT flee to when he finally gets out of Office?

www.facebook.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-27 03:09 PM | Reply

Argentina.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-27 03:16 PM | Reply

#1 Moscow.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 03:23 PM | Reply

Maybe Israel... it could win that Election today if he was running there.

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-27 03:33 PM | Reply

I thought our borders were closed?

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-27 04:26 PM | Reply

Something tells me Republicans won't have a problem with this illegal immigrant with no passport or visa.

#6 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-27 06:15 PM | Reply

Some fascists fled Europe for Brazil after WW2. Now they flee Brazil for the US.

#7 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-27 06:55 PM | Reply

NEW

"Trump approved allowing Flvio Bolsonaro to enter US after Brazil election loss, source says

President Donald Trump approved allowing Brazilian senator Flvio Bolsonaro entry into the United States following his election loss, a Trump adviser told CNN.

Trump administration officials were aware on Monday that Bolsonaro had roughly 24 hours to surrender his passport and made clear to the defeated Brazilian presidential candidate that he would be allowed entry in the US, the adviser said.

The US is issuing visas to Bolsonaro and his family, two US officials earlier told CNN.

Flvio's journey mirrors his father's actions after losing the 2022 presidential election.

Shortly after his loss, Jair Bolsonaro decamped for Orlando, Florida, where he remained for three months. During that time, hundreds of his supporters stormed the seats of power in the capital Braslia, vandalizing the supreme court, congress and the presidential palace in an attack reminiscent of the insurrection on the US Capitol in 2021."

more

www.cnn.com

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-27 07:49 PM | Reply

ICE needs to ship this shitstain to CECOT.

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-27 09:27 PM | Reply

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