Bolsonaro Flees to US After Election Loss, Travel Ban

NEW



"Trump approved allowing Flvio Bolsonaro to enter US after Brazil election loss, source says



President Donald Trump approved allowing Brazilian senator Flvio Bolsonaro entry into the United States following his election loss, a Trump adviser told CNN.



Trump administration officials were aware on Monday that Bolsonaro had roughly 24 hours to surrender his passport and made clear to the defeated Brazilian presidential candidate that he would be allowed entry in the US, the adviser said.



The US is issuing visas to Bolsonaro and his family, two US officials earlier told CNN.



Flvio's journey mirrors his father's actions after losing the 2022 presidential election.



Shortly after his loss, Jair Bolsonaro decamped for Orlando, Florida, where he remained for three months. During that time, hundreds of his supporters stormed the seats of power in the capital Braslia, vandalizing the supreme court, congress and the presidential palace in an attack reminiscent of the insurrection on the US Capitol in 2021."



more



www.cnn.com

