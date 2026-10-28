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Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Neil Young Sues Trump over Ohio Rally Song

Neil Young says President Trump's fundraising committee is breaking a vow that "it would never again use Rockin' in the Free World'" at a campaign rally ...

Posted by Corky at 10:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/28

Status: user

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Neil Young Hits Trump With $10M Lawsuit for Playing 'Rockin' in the Free World' at Rally -- Again

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-- billboard (@billboard.com) 6:39 PM Â· Oct 26, 2026

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"The lyrics paint vivid street-level portraits " a mother discarding her baby, addicts lost in despair, garbage piling in the shadows of prosperity " while the repeated chorus delivers a savage irony, celebrating freedom that clearly isn't shared by all," according to the filing.

The song, the complaint said, is "the opposite of everything that Donald J. Trump stands for."

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"Neil Young - Rockin' In The Free World [Official Music Video]

Watch the official music video for "Rockin' in the Free World" by Neil Young, the lead single and iconic centerpiece of his landmark 1989 album Freedom. Driven by heavy, distorted electric guitar riffs and a fiercely rebellious chorus, "Rockin' in the Free World" is a scorching, sarcastic critique of political hypocrisy, poverty, and social decay in late-1980s America."

www.youtube.com

We got a thousand points of light
For the homeless man
We got a kinder, gentler machine gun hand

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-27 03:20 PM | Reply

Pearl Jam & Billy Strings "Rockin in the Free World" 09/27/26 Dana Point, California

www.youtube.com

Billy rockin' out to Neil Young...

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-27 03:32 PM | Reply

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