Neil Young Sues Trump over Ohio Rally Song

"The lyrics paint vivid street-level portraits " a mother discarding her baby, addicts lost in despair, garbage piling in the shadows of prosperity " while the repeated chorus delivers a savage irony, celebrating freedom that clearly isn't shared by all," according to the filing.



The song, the complaint said, is "the opposite of everything that Donald J. Trump stands for."



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"Neil Young - Rockin' In The Free World [Official Music Video]



Watch the official music video for "Rockin' in the Free World" by Neil Young, the lead single and iconic centerpiece of his landmark 1989 album Freedom. Driven by heavy, distorted electric guitar riffs and a fiercely rebellious chorus, "Rockin' in the Free World" is a scorching, sarcastic critique of political hypocrisy, poverty, and social decay in late-1980s America."



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We got a thousand points of light

For the homeless man

We got a kinder, gentler machine gun hand

