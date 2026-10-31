Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, October 31, 2026

ICE Officer Indicted in Texas After Striking Immigrant

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who hit and injured a man with a vehicle in Houston, Texas, was indicted by a grand jury in Harris County on Friday.

Posted by lamplighter at 08:30 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/31

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Amazon puts a Camera in its Echo Studio so Alexa can See (3 comments) ...

ICE Officer Indicted in Texas After Striking Immigrant (3 comments) ...

Pentagon Tells Europeans to Cool Their Rhetoric on Russia (7 comments) ...

One of Russia's last independent newspapers shuts down (2 comments) ...

Big oil's profits soar (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

A Texas grand jury indicted ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales on a second-degree aggravated assault charge.

[image or embed]

-- RadarOnline (@radaronline.com) 5:47 PM Â· Oct 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... "The evidence that we have in this case is as clear as any that I've ever prosecuted or investigated," Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said in a news conference on Friday, according to NBC.

"An ICE badge does not give you free rein to injure, kill, or violate the constitutional rights of anyone," Teare said.

Parra Hernandez, a 48-year-old immigrant without legal status, was driving to work when federal authorities attempted to pull him over. He stopped his car, and he and his passenger attempted to run away.

Surveillance footage from the incident shows the two men running away while an SUV veers and hits Parra Hernandez, who suffered multiple injuries to his leg.

An ICE spokesperson said in an emailed statement to NBC that the indictment "is nothing more than a political stunt by Houston sanctuary politicians." The spokesperson said that only federal agencies can investigate "federal officers acting in the course of their duties."

At the press conference, Teare said that is "false."

Following the incident, ICE said officers observed a suspect they were targeting, identified as Jose Mendoza-Cervantes, entering a vehicle with Parra Hernandez. An immigration advocacy group, FIEL Houston, said the alleged suspect died years ago according to documentation provided by the man's family, The New York Times reported. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 08:28 PM | Reply

Some people don't think Trump policies are the reason this attack happened.

Some people go further, and don't believe this attack happened at all.

Both kinds of people are called Republicans.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-30 08:36 PM | Reply

@#1 ... Following the incident, ICE said officers observed a suspect they were targeting, identified as Jose Mendoza-Cervantes, entering a vehicle with Parra Hernandez. An immigration advocacy group, FIEL Houston, said the alleged suspect died years ago according to documentation provided by the man's family, The New York Times reported. ...

So, ICE was targeting a person, who may have died years ago.

And because of that apparent ICE mistaken identification, a person had his leg broken by ICE agents?


Maybe the I-95 anal-pores in this song are ICE agents, a.k.a. apparently Pres Trump's private militia?

August Campbell - The I-95 ------- Song (1983)
www.youtube.com


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-30 08:55 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort