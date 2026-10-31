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Saturday, October 31, 2026

US Approves Sale of 500 Patriot Missiles to Ukraine but Delivery Years Away

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned it could take "several years" for the deliveries to arrive.

Posted by REDIAL at 02:33 PM | 15 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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Ukraine receives 12 Patriot missiles per month from US, Zelensky says. Ukraine needs to intercept around 150 Russian ballistic missiles per month, but receives about 150 Patriot missiles from the U.S. annually, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

[image or embed]

-- The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) 6:07 AM Â· Oct 28, 2026

Comments

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OK, so the Trump admin went for the headline that it sold the missiles to Ukraine.

But has delayed the delivery so that Pres Putin can gain yet more advantage?

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-31 12:15 AM | Reply

went for the headline that it sold the missiles to Ukraine.

And put $2 Billion in Raytheon's pocket.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-31 12:52 AM | Reply

And put $2 Billion in Raytheon's pocket.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-31 12:52 AM | Reply | Flag:

"The United States has approved the SALE of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine"

The other guy just gave everything away.

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-31 10:07 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

The other guy just gave everything away.

No, he paid for it with your money.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-31 11:28 AM | Reply

Putin won't let his orange butt ---- ship these to Ukraine.

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-31 12:10 PM | Reply

No, he paid for it with your money.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-31 11:28 AM | Reply | Flag:

And then gave it away. At least Trump is making them pay their way.

#6 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-31 01:45 PM | Reply

Sure. Trump should sell some Patriots to Russia, while he's at it.

I mean, provided they can pay.

That's all that matters, right?

#7 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-31 01:49 PM | Reply

Putin's butt ---- and the first skank gave out candy to kids dressed up as orcs at the kremlin on the Potomac yesterday.

www.irishstar.com

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-31 02:04 PM | Reply

At least Trump is making them pay their way.

#6 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

Because like you he is a dick. And like you he apparently cannot do the math.

Supporting Ukraine while they denigrate Russias military and their economy is the one of the best foreign policy investments in the security of America we could possibly make.

Meanwhile we are wasting hundreds of billions of dollars in wasted manpower weapons and infrastructure on Iran. With no tangible security benefits in sight.

Brilliant!!

#9 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-31 02:10 PM | Reply

Boomers still stuck in the Cold War era hiding under their desks from the red boogie man.

#10 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-31 02:45 PM | Reply

Russian drone attack on Ukrainian train station kills at least 14

www.bbc.com

What a humanitarian that Putin is.

~MAGA Dumfux ~

#11 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-31 03:03 PM | Reply

Boomers still stuck in the Cold War

Russia lost the Cold War. This is a new one.

#12 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-31 03:06 PM | Reply


Supporting Ukraine while they denigrate Russias military and their economy is the one of the best foreign policy investments in the security of America we could possibly make.

Is "denigrate" the right word here? You think Ukraine is "belittling" Russias military? LOL Perhaps.

So .... what Lumpers are saying is 500 million Europeans expect 300+ million Americans to protect them from 120 million Russians who can't even defeat 40 million Ukrainians?

While at the same tie those 500 million Europeans are being conquered by 2 billion Muslims who claim they are being genocided by 8 million Israelis.

LOL Americans are so full of themselves.

#13 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-31 03:37 PM | Reply

Russia lost the Cold War.

Did they?

This is a new one.

Different Russia?

"The United States has approved the SALE of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine"

If this is anything like an Israeli "sale", it means the US is giving money to Raytheon and Lockheed.

#14 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-10-31 03:40 PM | Reply

Patriot Missile is a Boomer era system that is designed to forget what time it is, just like a Boomer.

That's about the only part of the comment that makes sense.

#15 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-31 04:14 PM | Reply

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