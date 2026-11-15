"US has lost its measles elimination status"



CDC reports six measles deaths in 2026 as US battles worst outbreak in 35 years

www.theguardian.com



The newly reported total is twice the number of deaths recorded in 2025, highlighting the spread of the highly infectious virus, which was officially declared eliminated in the US in 2000.



The country is currently experiencing its largest measles outbreak since 1991. More than 5,400 cases reported nationwide, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University International Vaccine Access Center tracker.



Pennsylvania has been the state most severely affected by the outbreak, with officials confirming six measles-associated deaths in the state this year. A child also died in New York on election day, followed days later by the death of an infant in Wisconsin. Active outbreaks have been reported in nearly every US state.



The Wisconsin department of health services confirmed the infant's death, while New York recorded its first known measles-related fatality in more than three decades.



The CDC did not identify which states accounted for the six deaths included in its official count. ...