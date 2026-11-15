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Sunday, November 15, 2026

US Has Lost Its Measles Elimination Status

Thanks to widespread vaccination, measles had been considered "eliminated" as a continually transmitting illness in the United States since 2000 " but not anymore.

Posted by redial at 11:09 AM | 25 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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redial

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/11/14

Status: user

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The U.S. has lost its status as a country where measles is eliminated, according to researchers with direct knowledge of the deliberations at the Pan American Health Organization. n.pr/4BYuZmt[image or embed]

-- NPR (@npr.org) 5:28 PM Nov 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This does not bode well.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 10:31 PM | Reply


CDC reports six measles deaths in 2026 as US battles worst outbreak in 35 years
www.theguardian.com

... The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported six measles-related deaths in the US this year, according to figures published on its website on Thursday, as the country faces its most severe resurgence of the disease in decades.

The newly reported total is twice the number of deaths recorded in 2025, highlighting the spread of the highly infectious virus, which was officially declared eliminated in the US in 2000.

The country is currently experiencing its largest measles outbreak since 1991. More than 5,400 cases reported nationwide, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University International Vaccine Access Center tracker.

Pennsylvania has been the state most severely affected by the outbreak, with officials confirming six measles-associated deaths in the state this year. A child also died in New York on election day, followed days later by the death of an infant in Wisconsin. Active outbreaks have been reported in nearly every US state.

The Wisconsin department of health services confirmed the infant's death, while New York recorded its first known measles-related fatality in more than three decades.

The CDC did not identify which states accounted for the six deaths included in its official count. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 10:45 PM | Reply

So, this appears to be the result of our Sec of Health and Human Services focusing more upon the outlying results of vaccination, and less upon the results of the disease that the vaccine focuses upon trying to prevent.




#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 10:48 PM | Reply

"US has lost its measles elimination status"

So Much Winning!

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-13 11:20 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

Just the start.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-14 05:21 AM | Reply

Can't wait for the maga idiots to show up and immediately start spewing bigoted nonsense about illegal migrants.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-14 05:54 AM | Reply

Another impressive milestone for the MAGA paste-eaters.

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-14 12:25 PM | Reply

LOL. Posted by the resident Kanuk. When did Canada lose their status?

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-14 01:43 PM | Reply

Says the Angola ass gash. LOL

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-14 01:45 PM | Reply

#8 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS AT 2026-11-14 01:43 PM | FLAG: Proud Ivermectin User

You are one of Trump's poorly educated.

It's unfortunate your parents vaccinated you.

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-14 04:34 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Lfthndcuck commenting on this is pretty rich.

That Dunning-Kruger dumbf*&^ is part of the problem.

#11 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-15 04:41 AM | Reply

WPS

#12 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-15 08:09 AM | Reply

Lfthndcuck commenting on this is pretty rich.
That Dunning-Kruger dumbf*&^ is part of the problem.

#11 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-15 04:41 AM | Reply | Flag:

And you're one of the many raetards who praised the open border during the Slip, Trip and Fall admin.

LMAO you're so diverse that you claimed to move to the whitest country in the world.

#13 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-15 10:17 AM | Reply

"Someday soon, a Republican presidential candidate will campaign on the premise that he can deliver the "good" parts of Trumpism without the collateral damage of its namesake's mistakes. They will be lying. All of this damage flows naturally from an exaltation of ignorance and the demonization of expertise. They will merely be promising easy solutions to make a quick buck and hoping to outrun the harms they cause. Hopefully, future generations of Americans will see through the con more easily than past electorates."

Matt Ford

#14 | Posted by SomebodyElse at 2026-11-15 11:32 AM | Reply

So much winning
~ Snoofy

What winning looks like to Snoofy...

Typical Lumpers, couldn't pour water out of a boot, even if the instructions were on the heel.

#15 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-15 11:48 AM | Reply

All I know is I had them all except polio. I was vaccinated against polio, tetanus, diphtheria, and smallpox because that was what was available.

My kids got all the shots; no one got sick. My grandson had them all and didn't catch anything.
That's all the proof I needed... the current spate of beasprouts needs an FAFO moment... I guess.

All I have to say is okeedoke... let them... have it.

#16 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-11-15 11:52 AM | Reply

An infant in Wisconsin has died from measles, the first such death in the state since 1990..

That's what winning looks like to a paste-eating dumfuq like CSAMRUNT.

#17 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-15 11:56 AM | Reply

This is great news. Kids are too healthy these days. We need more dead, deaf, blind and brain damaged kids. - MAGA

#18 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-15 01:53 PM | Reply

No surprise with this admin.

#19 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-11-15 02:18 PM | Reply

What about the 5000 people in the US who die of AIDS every year? Totally preventable.

#20 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-15 03:14 PM | Reply

#20 was for #17

#21 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-15 03:15 PM | Reply

praised the open border
#13 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Quick question:
Right now, is the border open or closed?

#22 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-15 04:02 PM | Reply

Quick question:
Right now, is the border open or closed?

#22 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-15 04:02 PM | Reply | Flag

It's probably more like your ass, mostly closed. But it gets charged at every so often.

#23 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-15 04:50 PM | Reply

What about the 5000 people in the US who die of AIDS every year?

It's a real shame AIDS killed the child-raping orange jizzfart's mentor Roy Cohn.

#24 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-15 05:01 PM | Reply

probably
#23 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Oh so you don't know.
Glad we cleared that up!

#25 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-15 05:01 PM | Reply

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