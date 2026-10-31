Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, October 31, 2026

ICE Paid $500 Million for Building Selling for $75 Million

ICE paid almost $500 million to acquire a private prison in Minnesota that was previously offered to the state for just $75 million, according to a report.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 03:30 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/31

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Surface-to-air Missiles Installed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort (8 comments) ...

ICE Paid $500 Million for Building Selling for $75 Million (10 comments) ...

Pedo 47 Demands El-Sayed Be Sent Back To the United States (1 comments) ...

Anti-Trumper Trolls Fox News and says he wanted to see 'cult' (4 comments) ...

J6 Degenerate Assaults Massage Therapy Client (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

A Minnesota prison was for sale at $75M. ICE paid nearly $500M for it www.independent.co.uk/news/world/a ...

[image or embed]

-- Mike Walker (@newnarrative.bsky.social) 5:51 PM Â· Oct 30, 2026

The national debt reached 100% of gross domestic product for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, hitting the triple-digit mark for the first time since 1946. www.wsj.com/economy/fede ...

[image or embed]

-- Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) 2:23 PM Â· Oct 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

ICE paid almost $500 million to acquire a private prison in Minnesota that was previously offered to the state for just $75 million, according to a report.

Stinky's art of the deal is on display again.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-30 11:24 PM | Reply

America has always had government agencies that pay 5x the going price to their cronies.
--Eberly

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-30 11:31 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

... ICE paid almost $500 million to acquire a private prison in Minnesota that was previously offered to the state for just $75 million, according to a report. ...

OK, this leads me to ask a question ...

WTF is up with Pres Trump's wild spending spree?


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-31 12:08 AM | Reply

@#3

... and speaking of Pres Trump, his recent, I'll say, supportive comments about a male candidate's derriere leads me to this tune ...

Big Daddy Graham- Walk On The Mild Side (1984)
www.youtube.com

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-31 12:12 AM | Reply

It's a loss-leader. Like Costco's rotisserie chicken.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-31 12:16 PM | Reply

Our tax dollars at work...

OCU

#6 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-10-31 04:14 PM | Reply

It's called money laundering, and it's what Trump excels at.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-31 04:19 PM | Reply

"Kare 11 further uncovered federal records revealing that CoreCivic had donated $500,000 to the Trump-Vance inaugural committee."

Well... mystery solved!

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-31 05:14 PM | Reply

Sold by a friend, no doubt.

#9 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-31 05:50 PM | Reply

@3 ICE paid almost $500 million to acquire a private prison in Minnesota that was previously offered to the state for just $75 million, according to a report. ...

"Then, CoreCivic states its asking price: "Sale price is $75M inclusive of the upgrades CoreCivic has identified would be needed to re-activate the facility."

Who thinks the upgrades are included in the new deal?

#10 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-31 05:54 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort