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Sunday, November 01, 2026

US Bases Battered to the Tune of Billions in Damages

While the Trump administration has not tallied the damage, the Associated Press went to great lengths to figure out the damage done to U.S. bases in the Middle East. Using multiple satellite providers to study images, talking to experts to review imagery and talking to sources with first-hand knowledge to verify the information. The prices is in the billions.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 06:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/01

Status: user

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Iran has done more damage to US military bases in the Middle East than commonly understood. A @wsj.com examination finds 274 structures at 24 installations in seven countries were damaged during the first six months of the war. www.wsj.com/world/middle ...

[image or embed]

-- Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt.bsky.social) 12:47 PM Â· Oct 31, 2026

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Iran's strikes on more than two dozen U.S. bases in the Middle East focused on early-warning systems before hitting aircraft and buildings, causing billions of dollars in equipment damage, according to an Associated Press analysis. The AP independently verified damage to American targets using satellite imagery from multiple providers and spoke to four regional officials who were briefed or have firsthand knowledge of what was hit.

Stinky the pedo ran 26 American military bases through a wood chipper.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-01 02:23 PM | Reply

Is the cost of repairing the damage to those US bases added into Sec Def Hegseth's total cost of Pres Trump's war of choice?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 02:34 PM | Reply

Heckuva job, Drinky Crow!

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-01 02:35 PM | Reply

The only way we can rebuild is by giving Billionaires another tax cut.
--Republicans.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-01 02:38 PM | Reply

@#2 ... Is the cost of repairing the damage to those US bases added into Sec Def Hegseth's total cost of Pres Trump's war of choice? ...

While this article does not seem to specifically address the question I had asked, it does provide some good info ...

How Much Does U.S. Military Base Attack Damage Cost?
www.thepricer.org

... Iranian attacks on U.S. military bases in the Middle East have caused at least $5 billion in damage, according to a Pentagon assessment reported by The Wall Street Journal on October 31, 2026. A person briefed on the costs said the eventual figure could reach $15 billion. These are assessments of damage, not final payments for completed repairs. The Pentagon has not published a comprehensive reconstruction budget.

An earlier Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) analysis estimated $4 billion to $9.4 billion in damage to bases and fixed infrastructure. The figures differ because they cover different periods, evidence sets and assumptions about replacing buildings, equipment and military systems. The latest estimates concern attacks across the Middle East, not the repair bill for one installation. ...



So, has Sec Def Hegseth included the damage costs into his cost of Pres Trump's war? If so, which numbers might he have included?

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 08:19 PM | Reply

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