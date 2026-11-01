US Bases Battered to the Tune of Billions in Damages

@#2 ... Is the cost of repairing the damage to those US bases added into Sec Def Hegseth's total cost of Pres Trump's war of choice? ...



While this article does not seem to specifically address the question I had asked, it does provide some good info ...



How Much Does U.S. Military Base Attack Damage Cost?

www.thepricer.org



... Iranian attacks on U.S. military bases in the Middle East have caused at least $5 billion in damage, according to a Pentagon assessment reported by The Wall Street Journal on October 31, 2026. A person briefed on the costs said the eventual figure could reach $15 billion. These are assessments of damage, not final payments for completed repairs. The Pentagon has not published a comprehensive reconstruction budget.

An earlier Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) analysis estimated $4 billion to $9.4 billion in damage to bases and fixed infrastructure. The figures differ because they cover different periods, evidence sets and assumptions about replacing buildings, equipment and military systems. The latest estimates concern attacks across the Middle East, not the repair bill for one installation. ...



So, has Sec Def Hegseth included the damage costs into his cost of Pres Trump's war? If so, which numbers might he have included?

