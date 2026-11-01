US Bases Battered to the Tune of Billions in Damages

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Sunday, November 01, 2026
While the Trump administration has not tallied the damage, the Associated Press went to great lengths to figure out the damage done to U.S. bases in the Middle East. Using multiple satellite providers to study images, talking to experts to review imagery and talking to sources with first-hand knowledge to verify the information. The prices is in the billions.
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