Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Refineries

"The renewed attacks followed a reported two-week pause in Ukrainian strikes against Russian oil refineries.



According to Dnipro Osint, Kyiv had refrained from targeting these facilities at the request of the US administration as part of an informal arrangement described as an energy ceasefire.



The monitoring group stated that Russian missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure continued during that period, disrupting electricity, heating, and water supplies."



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video report





"Nov 2, 2026 The MeidasTouch



MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on Ukraine's strikes on three Russian refineries in three days and Zelensky's message that he won't back down under pressure from Trump.



Meiselas breaks down the strikes, the responses from Trump and Marco Rubio, and the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine."



www.youtube.com

