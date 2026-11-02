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Monday, November 02, 2026

Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Refineries

Ukrainian drone strikes targeted three major Russian oil refineries over three consecutive nights, hitting facilities that together account for approximately 10% of Russia's total oil refining capacity.

Posted by Corky at 12:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/02

Status: user

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Ukraine's campaign targeting Russian oil refineries is ongoing, Ukrainian officials told the Kyiv Independent, rejecting reports that Kyiv had agreed to suspend the strikes.

[image or embed]

-- The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) 12:34 PM Â· Oct 31, 2026

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"The renewed attacks followed a reported two-week pause in Ukrainian strikes against Russian oil refineries.

According to Dnipro Osint, Kyiv had refrained from targeting these facilities at the request of the US administration as part of an informal arrangement described as an energy ceasefire.

The monitoring group stated that Russian missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure continued during that period, disrupting electricity, heating, and water supplies."

;;

video report


"Nov 2, 2026 The MeidasTouch

MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on Ukraine's strikes on three Russian refineries in three days and Zelensky's message that he won't back down under pressure from Trump.

Meiselas breaks down the strikes, the responses from Trump and Marco Rubio, and the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine."

www.youtube.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-02 11:12 AM | Reply

Why didn't Ukraine do this at the start of the war? Russia should have lost its petroleum industry in the first month.

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-02 01:28 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Why didn't Ukraine do this at the start of the war? Russia should have lost its petroleum industry in the first month.

Posted by oneironaut

Because Ukraine didn't have the long range weapons to do it.

NATO and U.S. weapons came with range limits.

Only recently have they developed their own and been allowed to fire NATO weapons longer distances.

#3 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-02 01:43 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Ukrain has more recently developed long range drones and cruise missiles, which gives them the kind of range necessary to strike deep into Russia. In the early days of the war, all their weapons were defensive which meant that they stacked up a massive Russian body count in areas where Russia was trying to push forward. Now, thanks to scrappy Ukranian ingenuity, they have the long-range capacity to strike data centers and and oil refineries.

#4 | Posted by _Gunslinger_ at 2026-11-02 02:52 PM | Reply

Putin's Palace is what I'd love to see Ukraine strike next... hit him where it hurts personally.

www.bbc.com

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-02 03:53 PM | Reply

Russian bombing kills 26 people at Ukraine aid centre

www.bbc.com

What a savvy genius!

~ pedo 47 ~

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-02 04:24 PM | Reply

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