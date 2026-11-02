Half of the Military Wants to Quit over Trump

More: "Veterans know what real leadership looks like: you take care of the people under your command and you keep politics out of the mission," said Jose Vasquez, U.S. Army veteran and executive director of Common Defense. "Right now, nearly 8-in-10 veterans and military families say they're being left behind, and active-duty troops are telling us that politicization is pushing them toward the exit. That's not a talking point; it's a readiness crisis."



And service members have not been shy about admitting which leaders they blame. According to the poll, "Roughly 50 percent of veterans and active-duty service members said they disapproved of Trump as commander-in-chief, while 47 percent said they approved of him. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had a similar approval rating. Roughly 45 percent of respondents said they approved of him, while 50 percent said they disapproved. Another 56 percent said they approved of senior uniformed military commanders, such as top generals and admirals, while 27 percent said they disapproved."