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Monday, November 02, 2026

Half of the Military Wants to Quit over Trump

According to Military.com, a poll conducted by Common Defense "found that 53 percent of active-duty service members want to separate from service sooner because they said the military is becoming more politicized."

Posted by qcp at 05:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/11/02

Status: user

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The Trump administration's hyperpoliticized military environment apparently has thousands of active-duty military members looking toward the exit. https://mrf.lu/2Frqx

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-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 3:36 PM Â· Nov 2, 2026

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More: "Veterans know what real leadership looks like: you take care of the people under your command and you keep politics out of the mission," said Jose Vasquez, U.S. Army veteran and executive director of Common Defense. "Right now, nearly 8-in-10 veterans and military families say they're being left behind, and active-duty troops are telling us that politicization is pushing them toward the exit. That's not a talking point; it's a readiness crisis."

And service members have not been shy about admitting which leaders they blame. According to the poll, "Roughly 50 percent of veterans and active-duty service members said they disapproved of Trump as commander-in-chief, while 47 percent said they approved of him. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had a similar approval rating. Roughly 45 percent of respondents said they approved of him, while 50 percent said they disapproved. Another 56 percent said they approved of senior uniformed military commanders, such as top generals and admirals, while 27 percent said they disapproved."

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-11-02 01:43 PM | Reply

This does not bode well.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-02 02:13 PM | Reply

They didn't want to die for a fat pedophile and his alcoholic, incompetent Secretary

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-02 05:38 PM | Reply

They, including top officers, understand that he's perfectly capable of using a nuke and or attacking other countries, even those in this hemisphere, if it'll make him a buck or in anyway serve his interests.

Think I may have mentioned that he's an evil POS that you wouldn't leave to babysit your kid, either sex, apparently... and should not be anywhere near power, muchless in the WH.

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-02 07:40 PM | Reply

Racism is a powerful drug.

#5 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-02 08:39 PM | Reply

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