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Monday, November 02, 2026

Nate Silver: Latest Polling Has 'Blue Tsunami' on Horizon

"NYT/Siena released their presumably final set of polls this evening, and they showed what can only be described as fantastic numbers for Democrats, putting them ahead " sometimes narrowly, sometimes not -- in basically every Senate battleground and in the associated governor's races, including in Texas," Silver wrote in his newsletter, noting that much of the polling is in line with his modeling.

Posted by Corky at 07:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
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Nate Silver: 79% likelihood that the Democrats take the Senate; approaching 100% likelihood that they take the House. www.independent.co.uk/news/world/a ...

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-- Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 7:53 PM Â· Oct 31, 2026

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"The final round of polls released by The Times on Sunday showed Democrats leading in many of the key Senate battlegrounds, including in Michigan by 11 percentage points, in Texas by 7, Kansas by 5 and Alaska by 1.

Silver said the poll's results were close but not within his model's "weird" territory, adding that the data suggests Democrats are likely to take the Senate.

"Democrats could actually absorb a modest-sized polling error and perhaps still prevail given the latest round of surveys," Silver wrote.

With less than a day before Election Day, Democrats hold the edge in the polls. They are poised to win or seriously compete in historically red states, including South Carolina, Kansas and Iowa.

Silver pointed out that even if Democrats lose a handful of these red state races, they won't necessarily be complaining.

"Even if Democrats were to lose a couple of these races " and there's actually some bad news for them here in Alaska, I think " absolutely no Democrat is going to complain if they only flip the top five races in this chart, especially if it comes along with the Texas governorship," Silver wrote."

;;

"Am I Blue"

Excerpt from "To Have And Have Not" (1944)

Hoagie Carmichael, on piano, sings with Lauren Bacall." (great Bogart/Bacall moment)
www.youtube.com
one min, 40 secs

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-02 06:28 PM | Reply

Only polls that matter are the ones tomorrow. I don't trust anything else.

#2 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-11-02 07:59 PM | Reply

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