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Tuesday, November 03, 2026

Melania Bringing Russian and Ukrainian Representatives to White House

First lady Melania Trump will bring representatives from Russia and Ukraine to the White House on Thursday ...

Posted by REDIAL at 06:32 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/11/02

Status: user

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Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... "First Lady Melania Trump will personally bring representatives of Russia and Ukraine, two nations actively at war, together at the White House," the first lady's office said on Tuesday, touting the limited ceasefire as an "unprecedented diplomatic initiative by an American First Lady." ...

I hope her efforts result in the end of Russia's invasion of a sovereign Ukraine.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-03 12:53 PM | Reply

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