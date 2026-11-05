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Thursday, November 05, 2026

MAGA Pundit Russell Brand Convicted of Rape

Hollywood star turned right-wing commentator Russell Brand has been convicted of rape and sexual assault by a London jury.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/05

Status: user

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Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault

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-- PatriotTakes ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 10:07 AM Â· Nov 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Haha.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-05 11:11 AM | Reply

via GIPHY

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-05 01:34 PM | Reply

Russell Brand: From Essex Vegan To Eating Steak At Mara Pedo

www.reddit.com

Now the raped MAGAt can chow down on meat whistles in prison.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-05 02:29 PM | Reply

Russell Brand backed by Elon Musk and Andrew Tate as he denies serious criminal allegations'

www.the-independent.com

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-05 03:18 PM | Reply

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