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Monday, November 09, 2026

Nvidia Investigating CEO's Relationship with Alleged Spy

The chip-making giant said its board had no reason to believe the company's secrets or national security were compromised, adding that the CEO was committed to continuing to lead the company.

Posted by REDIAL at 10:31 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/11/09

Status: user

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NEW: Trump was reportedly warned about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with an alleged Chinese spy -- and did NOTHING. Marco Rubio oversaw a classified memo warning top officials. Yet Trump continued embracing Huang as the CEO pushed to loosen restrictions on AI chip sales to China.

[image or embed]

-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 5:08 PM Â· Nov 8, 2026

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UPDATE: Trump says he doesn't care that Nvidia's CEO was sleeping with a Chinese spy while getting him to let them circumvent A.i. Chip laws to sell chips to China

(Because he bought their stock and made millions himself)

bsky.app

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-08 06:45 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

NY Times Pitchbot
@nytpitchbot.bsky.social

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Jensen Huang should not have slept with a Chinese spy. He should've artificially inseminated her instead.

by Elon Musk

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-08 09:23 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

NY Post headline: "Huang, Huang, Bang, Bang" (inspired by its blaze three months ago: "Fang Fang Bang Bang")

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-11-09 07:35 AM | Reply

USA purposely outed his infidelity with innuendo.

Low blow.

#4 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-09 07:50 AM | Reply

Now THIS would make a good Hallmark movie.

#5 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-11-09 11:30 AM | Reply

Re 5

Or a whole new season of Homeland!

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-09 11:36 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

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