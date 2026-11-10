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Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Midterm Voters Tell Politicians: Tackle Corruption

Corruption, integrity, ethics and money in politics are among the reasons many voters say they went to the polls for the midterm election.

Posted by lamplighter at 11:32 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/10

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

My goodness -- Douthat landed knockout punches on Trump over his corruption

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 8:04 PM Â· Nov 8, 2026

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More from the article ...
... While economic pressures were a driving issue in the midterm elections this week, voters pointed with similar intensity to another priority: They care about the values and behavior of the officials they elect.

And they expect better.

Tillie Ann McHone, a delivery driver who cast her vote in Commerce City, Colorado, trained her focus on President Donald Trump. In the midterms, Democratic candidates regularly accused Mr. Trump of using the presidency to enrich himself, his family, and his wealthy allies.

"What are we paying taxes for at this point if he's going to take all our taxpayer money and just give it to rich people?" she told the Monitor on Election Day. "I want Trump out of office."

Mr. Trump wasn't on the ballot, but voters sent him and his Republican Party a clear message, giving Democrats wide majorities in both branches of Congress with victories in many parts of the country that voted for him two years ago. In the 2026 SSRS Voter Poll, conducted on Election Day, 90% of voters said that corruption was a crucial or major problem, at least as important as inflation, immigration enforcement, and the war in Iran.

The concern surged to the forefront, to an unusual degree, at a time when Mr. Trump has drawn scrutiny for, among other actions, family business dealings that have continued apace during his time in office. ...

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-09 06:20 PM | Reply

Related?

US lenders plan to reject $1.6bn Kazakh mining deal linked to Trump sons
scanx.trade

... The deal was brokered by the Trump administration with investment from the President's sons ...

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-09 06:24 PM | Reply

Also related?

Trump's 1.5 billion dollar maxi-resort on a cemetery in Vietnam: project and criticism for expropriations (August 2026)
uisjournal.com

... The president of the United States Donald Trump " or rather, its organization " has started the construction of a luxury maxi-resort from 1.5 billion dollars in Vietnamin Hung Yen province, a short distance from the capital Hanoi. It is a 5-star hotel surrounded by endless golf courses and facilities open to the public, whose construction, however, led to the exhumation of approximately 3500 bodies from an ancient local cemetery, as well as forcing 4000 families forced to relocate. But what exactly do we know about the project? And why did the Hanoi motive support him? ...

Why did the Vietnamese government support the project?

The answer is purely geopolitical and economic. Vietnam is a country heavily dependent on exports, sending almost the 30% of its GDP in the United States. Faced with the Trump administration's threat to impose punitive customs tariffs up to 46% on Vietnamese goods, Hanoi's leadership saw the luxury resort as a perfect "goodwill token" to sweeten the relationship with Washington. A confidential letter from Vietnamese government officials published by the NYTimes explicitly confirmed that the project received extraordinary preferential treatment because "enjoys the special attention of the Trump administration and President Donald Trump himself". The rush to start the work was motivated by not wanting to "lose the time window to capitalize on the administration's support".

Furthermore, Hung Yen Province is not just any place: it is the homeland of To Lamthe powerful General Secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party who supported the operation. Although the White House continues to deny any conflict of interest, claiming that the businesses are run by Trump's children through a "blind trust," financial documents show that proceeds from these foreign operations continue to flow directly to benefit personal of president. ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-09 06:41 PM | Reply

So, I have to ask ...

Does Pres Trump seem to be more concerned about his vanity and grifting projects than he seems to be about the people and Constitution he swore to serve?



#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-10 04:06 AM | Reply

more concerned about his vanity and grifting projects

This is his "let them eat cake" moment.

He is prioritizing gold statues, gold ornamentation in the oval bordello, granite helicopter pad, marble and gold renovations to the white house, etc while voters are losing health care because of the Big Bullshti Bill.

He's out there talking about how the billionaires are making trillions in the oil market that is coming right out of the pockets of the voters.

It has to be his dementia as no modern politician could ever be this tone deaf.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-10 11:49 AM | Reply

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