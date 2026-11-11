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Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Inflation Continues to Suck Under Trump

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in October after a 0.6% increase in September, according to a report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday. Inflation came in hotter than expected, with economists predicting October prices would be up 0.3% month-over-month. The news is not good for American families continuing to struggle with affordability, and shows exactly why Republicans were obliterated in the midterm elections last week. The report also increases the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again for the second time this year before year's end, with Fed governors stating they would watch the October CPI report to make a determination.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 03:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/11

Status: user

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Republicans don't have any real motivation to lower inflation now that they lost the midterms.

Now, Republicans have every motivation to keep inflation high and blame it on Congressional Democrats.

#1 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-10 11:28 AM | Reply

I wIlL lOwEr PrICeS oN dAy OnE.

- Befuddled elderly golfer.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-10 11:53 AM | Reply

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