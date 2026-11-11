Inflation Continues to Suck Under Trump

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Wednesday, November 11, 2026
The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in October after a 0.6% increase in September, according to a report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday. Inflation came in hotter than expected, with economists predicting October prices would be up 0.3% month-over-month. The news is not good for American families continuing to struggle with affordability, and shows exactly why Republicans were obliterated in the midterm elections last week. The report also increases the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again for the second time this year before year's end, with Fed governors stating they would watch the October CPI report to make a determination.
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