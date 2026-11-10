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Tuesday, November 10, 2026

House Republicans Block Hegseth Impeachment Vote

House Republicans on Tuesday blocked an effort to impeach Pete Hegseth, rejecting allegations that the defense secretary had repeatedly violated the constitution through his handling of the Iran war and other conflicts globally. Top Democrats announced their support for the resolution, but Republicans moved to kill it by referring it to the judiciary committee. Their motion succeeded on Tuesday, by a 211-204 vote, largely along party lines. Massie was the sole Republican to oppose the motion, along with all Democrats.

Posted by Corky at 10:58 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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Moments after ex-SECWART Pete Kegsbreath is caught without his USARMY CIDC PSD to guard him.


"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-10 11:27 PM | Reply

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