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Sunday, November 15, 2026

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to Disband NYPD Riot Squad

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) is expected to unveil a plan for disbanding the NYPD's Strategic Response Group (SRG).

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 08:31 AM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/11

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Mamdani planning announcement to disband controversial NYPD unit politi.co/48QVNHI

[image or embed]

-- Politico (@politico.com) 11:22 AM Â· Nov 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.


"Great idea, Zohran!"

"Yeah, wish I thought of that!"

"That's why we both lost, Stymie."

"D'uh."

"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-14 02:51 AM | Reply

This seems to be raising an issue in NYC, as far as I can tell from NYC media.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-14 03:25 AM | Reply

This is awesome news. Can't wait to see the results.

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-14 01:49 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

This seems to be raising an issue in NYC, as far as I can tell from NYC media.
- gaslighter

Why? What's controversial?

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-14 02:01 PM | Reply

Sometimes it seems like the Police are just another gang.

Some of these Police tactical groups are getting out of hand. They want to smash heads and shoot people. It's what they train for, so it's what they do.

#5 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-11-14 02:37 PM | Reply

---- Sparrer - Riot Squad
www.youtube.com

When we were at school i thought he had it sussed
Fighting the law with the rest of us
Smoking, drinking, acting cool
'til they started treating him like a fool
Then he stayed on his own
For most of the time
Dreaming dreams of a life of crime
In and out of trouble
He cheated and lied
But who'd have thought he'd join the other side

He's in the riot squad
The wanna fight squad
The shoot-on-sight squad
For law and right

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-14 02:52 PM | Reply

Police organizations that deliberately break the law like SRG does should be disbanded.

I'd love for a Republican to tell me why I'm wrong about that.

#7 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-14 03:03 PM | Reply

I'd love for a Republican to tell me why I'm wrong about that.

That all depends on which side of the gun they're on.

#8 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-11-14 03:28 PM | Reply

"New York City has reached historic lows in violent crime, recording the fewest shootings, shooting victims, and murders in its recorded history for the first ten months of 2026."

www.nyc.gov

#9 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-14 03:34 PM | Reply

the Police are just another gang.

Absolutely.

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-14 03:35 PM | Reply

Another win: 1 in 5 NYC transit riders say they can't afford fares as MTA plans another hike

#10 Clownhack

Especially if you're a Muslim attempting to take over the country!

#11 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-14 08:07 PM | Reply

Another win: 1 in 5 NYC transit riders say they can't afford fares as MTA plans another hike

#10 Clownhack

Especially if you're a Muslim attempting to take over the country!

Police organizations that deliberately break the law like SRG does should be disbanded.

Typical Democrat Elite, instead of going after individuals committing crimes, you stereotype and become the bigot we all know.

#12 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-11-14 08:08 PM | Reply

-the Police are just another gang.

Absolutely.

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-14 03:35 PM | Reply | Flag:

Unless it's Capitol Police, then you morons line up to give them BJs.

#13 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-11-15 10:14 AM | Reply

#13 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Americans have a love/hate relationship with the police. When they do well, we are proud of them. When they do poorly, they simply inspire fear.

#14 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-15 10:28 AM | Reply

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