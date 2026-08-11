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Tuesday, August 11, 2026

When America's Budget Will Break

According to the Congressional Budget Office, 2030 is the year when federal debt held by the public as a share of the economy will exceed the record set by World War II.

Posted by oneironaut at 02:32 PM | 24 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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oneironaut

Joined 2018/08/18
Visited 2026/08/09

Status: user

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Trump is racking up historic spending and debt, trashing the American economy with GOP Congressional approval. Watch, as soon as Democrats get into power, he and the GOP leadership will go nuts about the debt and insist Dems cut lifelines like food stamps for the poor. fortune.com/2026/03/18/h ...

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-- Michael J. Stern (@michaeljstern.bsky.social) 10:10 PM Â· Aug 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Donald Trump is blaming his increase in the national debt on Boomers?

Well, I guess that it was going to be someone.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-10 12:52 PM | Reply

The Toxic Legacy of Boomer-Blaming

www.compactmag.com

Good read... especially for those with poor English comprehension skills.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-10 01:09 PM | Reply

I know I am.

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-10 01:16 PM | Reply

Prior to the mid-70's, and especially prior to Reaganism and the wholly IMAGINARY
Trickle Down Economics, who's authors and enablers now admit never did any such thing... workers were paid a Living Wage, could afford housing, kids, college, healthcare, and to take care of their elder parents.

Gen-scaping is mindless avoidance of any attempt to correct the economics of planned Recessions and Citizens United that made the People obsolete and the banks and corporations, via their stranglehold on law and politics, King.

Resulting in the Republican Party and the Criminal in the WH we have today.

No amount of whining about what Gen was in charge when it happened is going to change that.

And what's next? Which Gen will we blame when AI tells you when to crap and when to die?

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-10 01:39 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

the fault of people who had the temerity to be alive in more dynamic and optimistic times.

Yeah, I stopped reading here.

S*&^ thinker and s*&^ opinion if that's the absurd simplicity she's presenting a very overwhelming argument as...

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-10 05:46 PM | Reply

#5

Reading is your Friend, even if you find a convenient excuse not to do it.

At least then you could have made an Argument rather than merely a Whine.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-10 06:20 PM | Reply

It isn't a whine to point out disingenuous language.

I don't need to read an anti-vaxx pamphlet with the dishonest # of injections image on the front. I already know it's s*&^.

Just like I don't need to read a bad argument from a blatantly disingenuous author.

#7 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-10 06:23 PM | Reply

Go blow a trucker you european ---!

#8 | Posted by fortfisher at 2026-08-10 07:28 PM | Reply

Go tie a plastic bag around our head you worthless piece of dogs*&^.

#9 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-10 08:14 PM | Reply

Onetinynut is 70 years old.

#10 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-10 08:22 PM | Reply

Perhaps a change in our healthcare model can reduce these so-called shortfalls. Pssssst...it ain't the patient's fault, you stupid ----.

#11 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-10 08:25 PM | Reply

"Of the projected $138 trillion budget shortfall over the next 30 years, $109 trillion is from Medicare."

I've said since I started posting on this blog: the cost of Medicare will ultimately force us into single-payer.

Here is the math.

#12 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-11 03:21 AM | Reply

"...no new government programs or tax changes."

No tax changes? Well, I know several tax changes that will save TRILLIONS.

Seriously.

Like not extending trillions of dollars of tax cuts when you know it will require trillions of NEW BORROWING to pay for the tax cuts. Voila!

#13 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-11 03:26 AM | Reply

The orange chomo who ran on a promise of paying off the debt has increased the debt 47%.

Let's also not forget the GOP House and Senate having their sticky fingers in the pie as well.

"Of the projected $138 trillion budget shortfall over the next 30 years, $109 trillion is from Medicare."

The issue is not that we cannot afford to fix it, it is because the greed of the 1% cannot be satiated.

The GOP's goal is to convert Medicare into a coupon program. If you're not in the top 10% you deserve to die penniless and homeless in their opinion.

#14 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-11 09:42 AM | Reply

Faceplant for the fake chink bitch. Again.

#15 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-11 11:15 AM | Reply

Found the problem. The younger generations are not screwing enough. And not having enough babies. On top of that this administration full of tards is getting rid of all the immigrants that would have compensated for the low birth rate.

FTA:
The U.S. always used to be able to count on a naturally rising population as an engine for economic growth, but that will no longer be the case. The only source of population growth after 2030 will be immigration.

Oops!

That's because 2030 is also the year when the CBO projects that deaths will begin to exceed births. The entitlement programs making up much of the budget were designed under 20th-century demographic expectations that no longer hold true.

Too many incels spoiled the soup!

#16 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-11 11:32 AM | Reply

If economic policies encouraged families there would be more kids.

There is a Disincentive to have kids because of costs and Healthcare concerns.

The Rich Assholes Hogging everything for themselves is The Problem at Every level.

FIFY

#17 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-11 11:53 AM | Reply

The Rich Assholes Hogging everything for themselves is The Problem at Every level.

Sadly true, and it's leading the younger generation into thinking capitalism is crap.

#18 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-11 11:56 AM | Reply

"There is a Disincentive to have kids"

Huh?

We have the EITC (a child-rearing subsidy), the Child Tax Credit, the Additional Child Tax Credit, the Child Care Benefit, Head of Household status, (All child-rearing subsidies), the American Opportunity Credit, and the fact childless couples pay into the public school system the same as the family with six kids.

How much more are you expecting?

#19 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-11 11:59 AM | Reply

If economic policies encouraged families there would be more kids.

The economy had nothing to do with my decision to have kids. I was too busy living my life.

And honestly ? If I had really done the math I would have not had any babies either.

I could have had a yacht. And sailed the world and gone on many wonderful vacations instead. Maybe I would still have all my hair! Or maybe I'd have my own show on HBO and complain about all the kids on my lawn.

But..

Love does not care about the math.

#20 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-11 12:04 PM | Reply

Are you a Universal constant?

I know plenty of people who never had kids because of financial realities.

People who even childless could never have a Yacht.

Doesn't sound like you're Too bad off actually.

Kids were attainable without Medicaid which is Increasinly difficult.

Many births are paid for by Medicaid.

If that wasn't the case there might be more.

Ya Think?

#21 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-11 12:10 PM | Reply

People who even childless could never have a Yacht.

Well.

They will have to study hard and actually land a good job first (or be independently wealthy)

Sorry. Thats never changed.

Now I guess you are going to tell me there are just no more jobs.

Which I know is just not true.

#22 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-11 12:17 PM | Reply

Are you a Universal constant?

Just another human. Doing human stuff. Though it is true I am smarter than 90% of them.

But that did not happen by magic.

#23 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-11 12:19 PM | Reply

Finance Capitalism is what will destroy our World.

Not Nuclear War, Not Pandemic Epidemics,Not Low Birthrates.

Shareholder Value Must be the ONLY Consideration...

That thinking lead to the Congo Free State, Colonialism at large, the Current AI Bubble, it's anti Human, actually Anti Life.

It reduces EVERYTHING to numbers on a Screen and Profits in increasingly fewer Pockets.

The East India Company showed the Way.

British Finance Capitalism at it's Best,or Worst, depending of your point of view.

Rich Assholes Hogging EVERYTHING.

No money left for anything but Wars to Protect the Loot.

No Intrinsic Value in Anything, only What The MARKET will Bear.

Capitalism IS Bullshit.

Violence without Bloodshed,done by Inches with no Escape but to become Part of the Problem.

Failure of Imagination is the problem.

#24 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-11 12:44 PM | Reply

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