When America's Budget Will Break

Prior to the mid-70's, and especially prior to Reaganism and the wholly IMAGINARY

Trickle Down Economics, who's authors and enablers now admit never did any such thing... workers were paid a Living Wage, could afford housing, kids, college, healthcare, and to take care of their elder parents.



Gen-scaping is mindless avoidance of any attempt to correct the economics of planned Recessions and Citizens United that made the People obsolete and the banks and corporations, via their stranglehold on law and politics, King.



Resulting in the Republican Party and the Criminal in the WH we have today.



No amount of whining about what Gen was in charge when it happened is going to change that.



And what's next? Which Gen will we blame when AI tells you when to crap and when to die?

