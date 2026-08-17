NYC: Judge Rules Second-Surcharge Tax Can Proceed

Looks like the billionaires have established second-homes in NYC more as an investment than a second home.



That investment has been increasing in value because of, well, the NYC location.



Mayor Mamdani wants to make those billionaires give back something to NYC because of the increased wealth the billionaires received as a result of the NYC real estate market.



The billionaires, unsurprisingly, said something along the lines of, ~no that money is mine, mine, MINE!!!~



Mayor Mamdani, on the other hand, wants a small art of that increase to help those who make the NYC real estate market what it is.





No wonder the billionaire-loving GOP seems to be so concerned about socialists. ...





