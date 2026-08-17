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Monday, August 17, 2026

NYC: Judge Rules Second-Surcharge Tax Can Proceed

The second-home surcharge pushed by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani hit a stumbling block this week when a Staten Island judge temporarily blocked its implementation.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 09:30 AM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

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#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-15 02:50 PM | Reply

Looks like the billionaires have established second-homes in NYC more as an investment than a second home.

That investment has been increasing in value because of, well, the NYC location.

Mayor Mamdani wants to make those billionaires give back something to NYC because of the increased wealth the billionaires received as a result of the NYC real estate market.

The billionaires, unsurprisingly, said something along the lines of, ~no that money is mine, mine, MINE!!!~

Mayor Mamdani, on the other hand, wants a small art of that increase to help those who make the NYC real estate market what it is.


No wonder the billionaire-loving GOP seems to be so concerned about socialists. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 06:32 PM | Reply

It's punitive and nothing more. These measures will drive wealth and tax revenue out of the city.

#3 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-17 11:24 AM | Reply

These measures will drive wealth and tax revenue out of the city.
#3 | POSTED BY BULLBRINGER

You mean there's still people living in NYC?

You MAGA moron were posting thread after thread about how Mamdani's win would send New Yorkers fleeing the city.

Now increasing taxes on the second homes of billionaires will ... *checks hyperbole* ... "drive wealth and tax revenue out of the city."

Meanwhile, in reality, the wealthy will pay the tax increases (because they can) and tax revenue will increase.

If idiots like you would stop being afraid of the wealthy, this nation wouldn't be in so much debt.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-17 11:42 AM | Reply

#4. You are a very dumb man.

The end.

#5 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-17 11:45 AM | Reply

You need to brush up on your trolling.

That was pathetic.

BullJohnson is winning your coveted "most responded to award".

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-17 11:50 AM | Reply

Meanwhile, in reality, the wealthy will pay the tax increases (because they can) and tax revenue will increase.

NY has seen an exodus of millionaires, with nearly $11B loss in tax revenue.

If TraderJoes raises it prices are you saying you would keep going there even though Safeway which is already much cheaper was down the street?

If so then BULLRING is correct you are a very dumb GayMuslim.

#7 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-17 11:56 AM | Reply

Manhattan rents hit $5,000 record while listings all but vanish

www.bloomberg.com

CSAMRUNT whiffs again.

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-17 11:59 AM | Reply

you are a very dumb GayMuslim.
#7 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-17 11:56 AM | Reply

Liberal! LOL

#9 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-08-17 12:05 PM | Reply

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