Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, August 17, 2026

Trump Shows Off Article That Credits Biden for Lower Drug Prices

US president credits himself with lowest drug prices in 60 years, when article says drop is more likely due to Biden

Posted by lamplighter at 04:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/17

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump Shows Off Article That Credits Biden for Lower Drug Prices (4 comments) ...

Poll: Trump approval falls to 33%, lowest of his presidency (4 comments) ...

Trump blames vandals for damaged grass (6 comments) ...

Popular Aesthetic Treatments Promise 'Rejuvenation' (3 comments) ...

US Pulls Last Aircraft Carrier from Asia (8 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

US president credits himself with lowest drug prices in 60 years, when article says drop is more likely due to Biden

[image or embed]

-- Guardian US (@us.theguardian.com) 10:04 PM Â· Aug 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... The White House flooded social media on Saturday with an image of Donald Trump showing off the recent Washington Post headline "Prescription drug prices record sharpest drop in more than 60 years", but failed to mention that experts cited in the article actually attributed the price drop to Joe Biden, not Trump.

On its official accounts, the White House triumphantly captioned the photograph of Trump: "POV: you bring the receipts." Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, also shared it.

The image was one of several taken during a staged photo-op on Friday, when Trump approached reporters with a copy of the headline he wanted them to see. Holding up a print-out of the headline, and the first five lines of the article, the president waved the page around and encouraged the press pool to record and photograph it.

"The headline today is exactly that," he said proudly. "Did you see it?"

He then read the good news aloud and held up the print-out again for the cameras. "OK, got it? Everybody have it?" he asked. "I told you that was going to happen."

Before stepping away from the press, Trump repeated the line that he wanted them to relay the news to the public, and held his hands wide apart as if he had just performed a magic trick. "Prescription drug prices down more than at any time over 60 years," he said. "What else do I have to say?

What the president did not say is that the text of the article, published by the Post on Thursday, reported that while the Trump White House "took credit for" the biggest year-over-year drop in drug prices in more than 60 years in July, independent experts "said a Biden-era policy that requires Medicare to negotiate prices for some popular prescription drugs is more likely to be driving down costs". ...

[emphasis mine]

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-16 02:43 PM | Reply

Ask the fat bald pedo how many children he raped

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-16 03:50 PM | Reply

Of course this was due to the Biden and he will take credit for it.

The GOP loves to take credit for things that democrats do. In district after district, they love to go to ribbon cutting ceremonies for projects that were passed by Biden and they voted against.

BTW, I thought drug prices were supposed to drop 1600% by now.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-17 09:36 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

He can't read.

#4 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-08-17 05:35 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort