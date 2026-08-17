Trump Shows Off Article That Credits Biden for Lower Drug Prices

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On its official accounts, the White House triumphantly captioned the photograph of Trump: "POV: you bring the receipts." Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, also shared it.



The image was one of several taken during a staged photo-op on Friday, when Trump approached reporters with a copy of the headline he wanted them to see. Holding up a print-out of the headline, and the first five lines of the article, the president waved the page around and encouraged the press pool to record and photograph it.



"The headline today is exactly that," he said proudly. "Did you see it?"



He then read the good news aloud and held up the print-out again for the cameras. "OK, got it? Everybody have it?" he asked. "I told you that was going to happen."



Before stepping away from the press, Trump repeated the line that he wanted them to relay the news to the public, and held his hands wide apart as if he had just performed a magic trick. "Prescription drug prices down more than at any time over 60 years," he said. "What else do I have to say?



What the president did not say is that the text of the article, published by the Post on Thursday, reported that while the Trump White House "took credit for" the biggest year-over-year drop in drug prices in more than 60 years in July, independent experts "said a Biden-era policy that requires Medicare to negotiate prices for some popular prescription drugs is more likely to be driving down costs". ...