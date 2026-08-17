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Monday, August 17, 2026

Blanche Won't Pledge DOJ Independence from Trump

Attorney General Todd Blanche refused Sunday to pledge the Justice Department's independence from the White House, saying he would consider President Trump's views on individual prosecutions.

Posted by Corky at 08:34 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/17

Status: user

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"No, I'm not going to pledge that," Blanche told NBC's "Meet the Press" after Kristen Welker asked whether DOJ would "always act independently" of the White House.

Blanche said "yes, of course" Trump should have a voice in individual prosecution decisions.

"The president of the United States, the elected president of the United States, says something to me," he said.

"And I'm supposed to say to you, 'I would say no.' I mean, that's not the way it works."

;;

Trump's attack dog.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-16 10:41 PM | Reply

The FBI is now just Trump's enemies investigation team though their statutory mission has much more important purposes for that bureau!

#2 | Posted by danni at 2026-08-17 09:10 AM | Reply

I heard some of the Q&A with Blanche this journalist failed in the response to his answer. It's as if the journalist was provided with a list of questions and was determined to get through the list without digesting the implications of the response. In this regard, the journalist is acting like a reporter. Journalists need to be more lawyerly when questioning members of the Trump administration. Not only must they anticipate a hostile "witness" they must be prepared with incite full follow up questions. In this case, then Blanche said that he can't proclaim that he would be independent of the president because the president may propose that he prosecute criminals and by being independent, he (Blanche) would not be upholding his oath of office. The immediate follow up should have been to site the failed prosecutions of Trump's political enemies, the former Olympian accused of vandalism, etc. Blanche should have also been queried as to whether or not the DOJ has a review process to determine if a person should be prosecuted (which of course they do) and to follow up with a question as to whether or not Trump's political enemies were subjected to the same process.

Journalists doing these interviews need to "game out" the various questions and responses so that they are better prepared to deal with the "to clever by half" lawyers for the Trump administration.

#3 | Posted by FedUpWithPols at 2026-08-17 10:12 AM | Reply

Blanche is a kind of sex worker.

Can't say the pithier term here.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-17 10:15 AM | Reply

Of course not. That's why he is there, to sweep the orange chomo's crimes under the rug.

Most. Corrupt. Administration. Ever.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-17 11:18 AM | Reply

Does this mean he's Trump's "wingman"?

#6 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-17 11:21 AM | Reply

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