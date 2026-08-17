Blanche Won't Pledge DOJ Independence from Trump

I heard some of the Q&A with Blanche this journalist failed in the response to his answer. It's as if the journalist was provided with a list of questions and was determined to get through the list without digesting the implications of the response. In this regard, the journalist is acting like a reporter. Journalists need to be more lawyerly when questioning members of the Trump administration. Not only must they anticipate a hostile "witness" they must be prepared with incite full follow up questions. In this case, then Blanche said that he can't proclaim that he would be independent of the president because the president may propose that he prosecute criminals and by being independent, he (Blanche) would not be upholding his oath of office. The immediate follow up should have been to site the failed prosecutions of Trump's political enemies, the former Olympian accused of vandalism, etc. Blanche should have also been queried as to whether or not the DOJ has a review process to determine if a person should be prosecuted (which of course they do) and to follow up with a question as to whether or not Trump's political enemies were subjected to the same process.



Journalists doing these interviews need to "game out" the various questions and responses so that they are better prepared to deal with the "to clever by half" lawyers for the Trump administration.