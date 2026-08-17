Republicans Are Trying to Hide These Health Care Cuts

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Monday, August 17, 2026
President Trump and congressional Republicans ... have effectively cut subsidies for the Affordable Care Act's marketplaces, making it harder for people who do not receive insurance through work to afford a plan.
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