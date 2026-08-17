Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, August 17, 2026

Republicans Are Trying to Hide These Health Care Cuts

President Trump and congressional Republicans ... have effectively cut subsidies for the Affordable Care Act's marketplaces, making it harder for people who do not receive insurance through work to afford a plan.

Posted by retort at 03:01 PM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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2027 is going to be the healthcare what 2025 was to violent ICE abuses: "OMG, I'm losing my healthcare. I didn't think voting for Republicans would make that happen to me!" www.nytimes.com/2026/08/15/o ...

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-- Michael J. Stern (@michaeljstern.bsky.social) 12:46 PM Â· Aug 15, 2026

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