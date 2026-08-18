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Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Trump Approval Falls (Again) to New Low

64% of Americans disapprove of Trump's White House performance, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows. 80% expect US involvement in Iran to continue for an extended period, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.

Posted by LampLighter at 09:31 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/18

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

He officially has more felonies (34) than approval (33). https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-approval-falls-33-lowest-his-presidency-reutersipsos-poll-finds-2026-08-17/?taid=6a839726659d87000122b970

[image or embed]

-- The Lincoln Project (@lincolnproject.us) 12:04 PM Â· Aug 18, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Just 33% of respondents in the four-day survey said they approved of Trump's performance in the White House, while 64% disapproved.

Trump's approval rating, down from 35% in a poll that closed earlier this month and lower than at any point in his current term, has now tied the lowest level of his prior term reached in December 2017. ...

ome 80% of Americans - including 87% of Democrats and 71% of Republicans - think U.S. involvement in Iran "will go on for an extended period of time," the Reuters/Ipsos poll found. Just 16% said the conflict would likely end in a few weeks. ...



[chart of the poll results since Jan 2025: www.reuters.com ]


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 03:09 PM | Reply

It will go below 30%. Hopefully the plummet will help arrest whatever nasty trick he intends to play on the country on or about Halloween.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-17 03:48 PM | Reply

@#2 ... It will go below 30%. ...

The trend in the last couple weeks of the chart does not look like a good one for Pres trump.

Will the trend hold, or reverse?

Time will tell ...

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 04:16 PM | Reply

He's even losing some of the Base now... like MTGs and Massies.

And he hates to campaign for other people, which is what the Mid Terms require.

Some people actually show up and boo him. More and more all the time.

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-17 07:54 PM | Reply

@#4 ... And he hates to campaign for other people, which is what the Mid Terms require. ...

While I agree with the sentiment of that statement.

My current view is that some (many?) GOP candidates up for election in the mid-terms are trying to distance themselves from Pres Trump.

Stated differently, the last thing their campaign might want is for Pres Trump to show up at their campaign rally.

Are those good tactics at this point in the 2026 campaign season? I've not a clue.



#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-17 10:38 PM | Reply

Meanwhile GOP Senators thought it was a good idea to confirm Todd Blanche

#6 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-17 10:45 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

When do we get to drag his fat ----------- ass out of the People's House?

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-18 02:54 PM | Reply

#6 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce

Yes.

Approval may be low, but, the winning continues.

#8 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-08-18 11:01 PM | Reply

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