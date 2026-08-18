Trump Approval Falls (Again) to New Low

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Trump's approval rating, down from 35% in a poll that closed earlier this month and lower than at any point in his current term, has now tied the lowest level of his prior term reached in December 2017. ...



ome 80% of Americans - including 87% of Democrats and 71% of Republicans - think U.S. involvement in Iran "will go on for an extended period of time," the Reuters/Ipsos poll found. Just 16% said the conflict would likely end in a few weeks. ...