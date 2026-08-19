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Wednesday, August 19, 2026

CDC: Religious Vaccine Exemptions Rising for Children

All states require certain vaccines for children entering public school, but more parents are claiming religious examption from vaccination.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 03:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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The share of U.S. kindergartners with exemptions from school vaccine requirements for the 2025-2026 school year rose to another record high, as the country battles its worst measles resurgence in 35 years.

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-- Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) 4:20 PM Â· Aug 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

US Secretary of Unhealthy and Inhuman Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr is clearly not a good human being.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-18 12:12 AM | Reply

HHS Sec Kennedy is not a medically-educated person. He seems to have obtained his ~medical knowledge~ via rumors and unsubstantiated, even unproven, assertions.

And that seems to be the basis of his policies for the United States.

But in the Trump admin, why should competent people be expected to serve us?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-18 12:45 AM | Reply

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-18 02:38 AM | Reply

Jesus wants your ass dead.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-18 02:54 PM | Reply

Voltaire, Philosophical Dictionary: "Men argue, nature acts."

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-18 03:16 PM | Reply

[Didn't pull that out of my @$$; line appeared in a book I'm reading. Never heard it before.]

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-18 03:17 PM | Reply

Sounds like a terrific book.

I hope the pit fiends at the Amazon.com bibliocide facility don't destroy any copies of it.

#7 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-18 03:35 PM | Reply

#5

That line you cited reminded me of Graham Greene writing in The Power and the Glory (1940):

"Church is for women, God is for men." [sic].

Graham Greene's struggles with God, Catholicism, and the Church of England (COE) are reminiscent of William Shakespeare dealing with Queen Elizabeth I and the Protestant Reformation, which is an entire chapter or three to explore at a different time.

#8 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-18 05:38 PM | Reply

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