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Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Axios: GOP Issues Stark Warning to AI Companies

The Senate GOP campaign arm, in a private memo to top AI companies, warns that toxic views of U.S. data centers are killing the party's chances of holding a vital seat in Ohio.

Posted by retort at 06:42 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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'Clifford Young, the chair of Ipsos Public Affairs, said data-center backlash is feeding off a "broader-based belief that the system is broken and no longer working for the average person ... it's become, I would say, even a poster child for it."' www.wsj.com/tech/inside- ...

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-- Jesse Felder (@jessefelder.com) 11:42 AM Â· Aug 19, 2026

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Data centers are a bi-partisan issue currently.

Things like this do not help the AI want of building more and more data centers...

Elon Musk's makeshift AI power plant generates sound and fury in Mississippi
www.nbcnews.com

... Eddie Gossett awoke one morning last summer to what sounded like an airport runway suddenly opening on his rural Mississippi road.

The jet engine roar has been almost nonstop ever since, much to the frustration and insomnia of Gossett and his neighbors. It isn't a plane " or anything supernatural " though. It's Elon Musk.

Just down the road from Gossett's house, 18 methane gas turbines had arrived on trailers on behalf of the richest person in the world. Without warning, the temporary turbines began running day and night, locals say, to power Musk's AI ambitions.

"I intended to die right here," said Gossett, 76, who wonders how long he will have to put up with the noise and the air pollution. "Hell, I couldn't give my house away with all this noise." ...

Musk's xAI bought the long-dormant power plant in Southaven last year and plans to spend more than $20 billion in the area, some of it on a new data center in the city. It was the largest private investment in state history, according to Mississippi's governor.

Nine more temporary turbines arrived in December, bringing the total to 27. The company has since applied for a permit to put in 41 permanent turbines at the 114-acre site to generate electricity for AI data centers. ...


From what I understand ...

Mr Musk placed the turbines in Mississippi due to the more lax laws, for the main purpose to feed his data center in neighboring Tennessee.

xAI's Colossus 2 Power Plant Operated Without Federal Air Permits
https://www.technology.org/2026/07/15/xai-59-unpermitted-gas-turbines-southaven-colossus-2/

... Elon Musk's xAI installed 59 natural gas turbines to power its Colossus 2 data center without securing federal clean air permits, according to correspondence between regulators and company representatives.

That number is roughly double what the company has publicly acknowledged. At least 57 of the turbines run in Southaven, Mississippi, minutes across the state line from the Memphis facility they feed.

Their potential emissions land far above the threshold that triggers a federal permit requirement, in communities already carrying high rates of lung disease. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-19 07:59 PM | Reply

@#1 ... Their potential emissions land far above the threshold that triggers a federal permit requirement ...

Yeah, like the Trump DoJ is going to do anything about Mr Musk's violation of Federal laws.

I stand to be corrected on that, but at this point I doubt if i will.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-19 08:02 PM | Reply

"Pay Up Or Else"

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-19 09:26 PM | Reply

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