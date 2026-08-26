Navy families Evacuated from Bahrain Face Bureaucratic Confusion

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Wednesday, August 26, 2026
Nearly six months after the U.S. Navy evacuated 1,300 family members from Bahrain at the start of the Iran war, officials are saying the evacuees cannot return for the foreseeable future and should find new homes elsewhere.
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