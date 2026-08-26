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Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Navy families Evacuated from Bahrain Face Bureaucratic Confusion

Nearly six months after the U.S. Navy evacuated 1,300 family members from Bahrain at the start of the Iran war, officials are saying the evacuees cannot return for the foreseeable future and should find new homes elsewhere.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 03:33 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/26

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When the U.S.-Iran war began, more than 1,000 dependents of U.S. Navy personnel in Bahrain were ordered to evacuate. After six months in temporary conditions, they want to know what the plan is. n.pr/4xZVuEX

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-- NPR (@npr.org) 9:41 PM Â· Aug 24, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Bahrain is the fourth richest petroarchy in the Middle East.

Where is Bahraini generosity towards the families of American Soldiers who are defending their country?

Link: Cheapskates

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-24 12:14 AM | Reply

Where is Bahraini generosity towards the families of American Soldiers who are defending their country?

They may not consider themselves responsible since they didn't start the war they need to be defended from.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-24 12:29 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Payment for colonization?

#3 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-24 05:37 AM | Reply

"officials are saying the evacuees cannot return for the foreseeable future and should find new homes elsewhere"

WTF? I mean, WTF?

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-24 07:46 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"officials are saying the evacuees cannot return for the foreseeable future and should find new homes elsewhere"

I take this as a clear sign that Donald Trump is looting the military budget, just like Putin and his friends do.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-24 07:48 AM | Reply

"They knew the risks when they signed up."

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-26 04:01 PM | Reply

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