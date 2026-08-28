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Friday, August 28, 2026

US Judge Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's 'frivolous' Appeal

Ghislaine Maxwell's latest bid to overturn her sex trafficking conviction has been rejected by a US judge ...

Posted by REDIAL at 03:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/08/25

Status: user

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Never forget that the Trump Administration actively worked to make Ghislaine Maxwell's life easier:

"Maxwell has received custom meals personally delivered to her cell, after-hours time in a private exercise area, access to a service puppy, and private meetings with visitors arranged by the warden, complete with snacks. Visitors were allowed to bring computers ... " www.msnbc.com/msnbc/news/d ...

[image or embed]

-- Rachel Maddow (@maddow.bsky.social) 1:26 PM Â· Nov 10, 2025

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... and the Pres Trump-Epstein cover-up seems to continue...

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-26 02:27 AM | Reply

Back to begging for a pardon I suppose.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-26 02:29 AM | Reply

@#2 ... Back to begging for a pardon I suppose. ...

Well, she did get a transfer to a spot in Club Fed with room service for her ~testimony~ to AG Blanche back in the day.

A transfer that no one in the Trump seems to want to acknowledge or take responsibility for.


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-26 02:40 AM | Reply

she did get a transfer to a spot in Club Fed with room service

On the bright side, she looks like ----.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-26 02:52 AM | Reply

Old Pedo running out of ammo to blast at Iran? Watch out, Donnie, because you know that means it's time to revisit your GREAT EPSTEIN COVERUP - where "every day is another beautiful secret" - yeeeech, barf.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-26 04:58 AM | Reply

EPSTEIN FILES

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-26 03:20 PM | Reply

Back to demanding a Pardon or telling all, more like.

She should ask to be put in a higher security prison, imho... for her own protection from being Epsteined* in prison.

* i looked that up when it didn't show as a misspelling; apparently it's an accepted slang term now for being offed in prison

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-26 04:50 PM | Reply

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