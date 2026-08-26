Tim Curry Dies

"Let's do the Time Warp again"



#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-26 01:26 PM



Speaking of Tim Curry, in May of 1993 my wife and I stayed at a hotel on the River Thames near Windsor, England, the Oakley Court Hotel, which before it was converted to a hotel, was a Gothic-style chateau built by a 19th century industrialist. It had been left in some disrepair for years, but it had been used by several film companies to film dark and scary movies, including the 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'. There was a display of photos and a commentary in the lobby covering the filming of the movie.



en.wikipedia.org



OCU