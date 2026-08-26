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Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Tim Curry Dies

"Rocky Horror Picture Show" star Tim Curry has died. The veteran actor was 80.

Posted by qcp at 11:43 AM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/26

Status: user

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BREAKING:

Tim Curry has died. He was 80.[image or embed]

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 12:06 PM Aug 26, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Time meant nothing ever more, again.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-26 11:52 AM | Reply

"Beep beep Ritchie."

#2 | Posted by HanoverFist at 2026-08-26 12:55 PM | Reply

"Let's do the Time Warp again"

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-26 01:26 PM | Reply

First Dolly and now Curry. I'm going to need the rest of our 80 year old gay icons to check in. Cher, Liza, John Waters. You all doing ok?

#4 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-26 02:32 PM | Reply

Any 80 year olds who happen to love broadway musicals, the Village people and dancing like they are giving double HJ's should be feeling very nervous today.

#5 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-26 02:37 PM | Reply

Did someone say "double HJ's"?

#6 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-26 02:43 PM | Reply

A giant. Saw him on Broadway in Spamalot. RIP.

#7 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-26 02:55 PM | Reply

"Let's do the Time Warp again"

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-26 01:26 PM

Speaking of Tim Curry, in May of 1993 my wife and I stayed at a hotel on the River Thames near Windsor, England, the Oakley Court Hotel, which before it was converted to a hotel, was a Gothic-style chateau built by a 19th century industrialist. It had been left in some disrepair for years, but it had been used by several film companies to film dark and scary movies, including the 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'. There was a display of photos and a commentary in the lobby covering the filming of the movie.

en.wikipedia.org

OCU

#8 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-08-26 04:38 PM | Reply

1974 Sunset Strip L.A. Roxy Rocky Horror Show.

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-26 05:02 PM | Reply

Interview with Curry from last October sums up his career - such energy - www.theguardian.com

#10 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-26 05:04 PM | Reply

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