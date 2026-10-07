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Wednesday, October 07, 2026

506 U.S. Citizens Detained in U.S. Immigration

Experts have long warned that immigration dragnets and the erosion of civil rights for immigrants will inevitably result in the erosion of rights for citizens.

Posted by qcp at 03:30 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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NEW: The Trump administration keeps denying and downplaying that immigration agents have been detaining Americans.

It's wrong.

We've found more than 500 U.S. citizens have been held against their will, including handcuffed or held at gunpoint.[image or embed]

" ProPublica (@propublica.org) 7:00 AM Oct 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... But that is precisely what is happening, and at a far larger scale than previously reported. ...

... and likely a reason why ICE is so against people filming them.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-06 02:43 PM | Reply

Thank gawd I'm lily white almost albino.

#2 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-10-06 11:26 PM | Reply

Thank gad I'm not prone to violence...

#3 | Posted by South_American at 2026-10-06 11:42 PM | Reply

The Trump administration says... or ProPublica says.

Guess which I'm betting on being correct.

#4 | Posted by et_al at 2026-10-07 12:21 AM | Reply

A MONSON

Thank gawd I'm lily white almost albino."

Thank gawd I'm a redhead. ~ LOL

#5 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-07 05:04 AM | Reply

Kavanaugh Stops = Racial/Ethnic profiling

In the hands of Trump's masked and murdering Gestapo? Big mistake.

#6 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-07 06:23 AM | Reply

Trump places no value on the status granted on as a US citizen.

Trump places value on no one.

Like Dr. Lecter, Donald sees us as so much meat.

#7 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-07 03:48 PM | Reply

A MONSON

Thank gawd I'm lily white almost albino."

Thank gawd I'm a redhead. ~ LOL

#5 | POSTED BY TWINPAC

I like to say kiss my "Lily White MF Arse!" to maga maroons as often as possible like it's a security blanket or part of my Real ID.

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-07 04:10 PM | Reply

I think something is real wrong in America when one of the closest advisors to the President is a known Nazi! Virtually every other thing seems to diminish in importance when compared to that.

#9 | Posted by danni at 2026-10-07 04:12 PM | Reply

Gotta push back on that a little.

They sure do seem like Nazis. But as of yet no proven links to Nazis. Only accusations.

Inviting the head of the KGB/FSB into your country and then into your house literally "Trumps" any of those accusations that can't be proven tho.

#10 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-07 04:19 PM | Reply

Most of them appeared to he of Hispanic origin so MAGATS have no problem with it.

#11 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-07 04:47 PM | Reply

506? Why, that's more than the fraudulent vote count for the whole fucking country!

Maybe Trump should be impeached, convicted, and executed for treason.

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-07 04:53 PM | Reply

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