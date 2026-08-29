DOJ Will Appeal Ruling Requiring Release of Epstein Files

"But Phang's suit also sought further information about a tranche of documents that detailed the FBI's interviews with a woman who claimed Trump violently attacked her as a minor.



Sullivan chastised the DOJ during a recent hearing for failing to comply with his initial order and warned prosecutors that he has held attorneys in contempt before.



"You want me to issue another order and say, I really mean it this time'?" Sullivan said during a hearing earlier this month, according to NBC News."



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DJT's DOJ is above the Law. The Epsteining of America Will Continue Until Morale (Trump's morale... and his Pol numbers) Improves!