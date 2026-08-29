Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, August 29, 2026

DOJ Will Appeal Ruling Requiring Release of Epstein Files

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday signaled its plans to appeal a ruling requiring the department to unredact various documents from the Epstein files in a suit brought by attorney and independent journalist Katie Phang.

Posted by Corky at 12:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/27

Status: user

MORE STORIES

DOJ Will Appeal Ruling Requiring Release of Epstein Files (7 comments) ...

Republicans Privately Worry that 'Trumpapalooza' Convention will be a Bust (17 comments) ...

Trump Brags About How Much Dolly Parton Liked Him (17 comments) ...

Putin Sees U.S. as Weakened by Iran War - Intel Report (18 comments) ...

Barbara Eden Celebrates 95th Birthday (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Why not release the Epstein files?

[image or embed]

-- Morgan J Freeman (@mjfree.bsky.social) 7:54 PM Â· Jan 25, 2025

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"But Phang's suit also sought further information about a tranche of documents that detailed the FBI's interviews with a woman who claimed Trump violently attacked her as a minor.

Sullivan chastised the DOJ during a recent hearing for failing to comply with his initial order and warned prosecutors that he has held attorneys in contempt before.

"You want me to issue another order and say, I really mean it this time'?" Sullivan said during a hearing earlier this month, according to NBC News."

;;

DJT's DOJ is above the Law. The Epsteining of America Will Continue Until Morale (Trump's morale... and his Pol numbers) Improves!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-26 05:00 PM | Reply

PEDO DONNIE raped little girls

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-26 05:18 PM | Reply

I hope all of those files have been digitized and the server(s) they are stored on backed up frequently. That will make it a bit more difficult for Trump to cart them away when his term ends.

#3 | Posted by FedUpWithPols at 2026-08-27 05:32 PM | Reply

#3

Finally, another post on the thread... for a minute there, I thought maybe DJTs Epstein Distractions were werking!

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-27 07:51 PM | Reply

... The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday signaled its plans to appeal a ruling requiring the department to unredact various documents from the Epstein files ...

But... but... but...

If the DoJ was telling the truth that there is nothing more to xee in the Epstein Files, then why does the DoJ seem to have so many issues with releasing them?

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 12:41 PM | Reply

Remember when Republicans promised to release the Epstein Files?

Republicans don't.

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-29 01:57 PM | Reply

Did they really think making Trump's personal lawyer AG was going to make things better?

#7 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-29 03:19 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort