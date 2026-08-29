Department of Education Deletes Post That Appears to Liken Trump to Hitler

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Saturday, August 29, 2026
The Department of Education on Wednesday blasted out a wild social media post in which it seemed to compare President Donald Trump and his administration to Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. The post was deleted after this story was published.
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