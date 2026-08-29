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Saturday, August 29, 2026

Department of Education Deletes Post That Appears to Liken Trump to Hitler

The Department of Education on Wednesday blasted out a wild social media post in which it seemed to compare President Donald Trump and his administration to Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. The post was deleted after this story was published.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 06:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/29

Status: user

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The Education Department posted a meme video hyping Trump as a "tiger" but took it down after users pointed out that the original clip was referencing Adolf Hitler.

[image or embed]

-- Forbes (@forbes.com) 1:20 AM Â· Aug 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Linda McMahon from the top rope.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-27 04:16 AM | Reply

"Hear ye, hear ye kind people and gather my words!

Comes now the news that good-for-nothing billionaire heiress Linda McMahon has been righteously condemned to having her soul separated from her body at an acacia tree for the following blasphemies: trafficking in pederasty, perpetrating class war on her fellow Americans, depriving young people of a future, and other heresies. Sentence will be carried out immediately by Samaritans.

Ye are hereby commended to be of good cheer and spread these glad tidings!"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 05:43 AM | Reply

"Top rope," get it?

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 05:44 AM | Reply

They are following DHS's lead in posting Naziesque propaganda:

newrepublic.com

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-27 01:35 PM | Reply

Why did the DoE post that horrific meme in the first place?

Any answers for that question?



#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 06:58 PM | Reply

They're all ------- retarded

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-29 07:16 PM | Reply

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