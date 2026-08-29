Department of Education Deletes Post That Appears to Liken Trump to Hitler

"Hear ye, hear ye kind people and gather my words!



Comes now the news that good-for-nothing billionaire heiress Linda McMahon has been righteously condemned to having her soul separated from her body at an acacia tree for the following blasphemies: trafficking in pederasty, perpetrating class war on her fellow Americans, depriving young people of a future, and other heresies. Sentence will be carried out immediately by Samaritans.



Ye are hereby commended to be of good cheer and spread these glad tidings!"

