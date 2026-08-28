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Friday, August 28, 2026

'I Have a Dream' -- Speech by Martin Luther King, Jr.

Martin Luther King, Jr. August 28, 1963 Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., United States of America I am happy to join with you today in what will go down in history as the greatest demonstration for freedom in the history of our nation.

Posted by lamplighter at 10:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/28

Status: user

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Thousands gathered today to mark the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington. The family of MLK Jr., Martin Luther King III & Arndrea Waters King, explain why this year's march was significant, given Trump's efforts to restrict voting rights.

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-- The Weeknight on MS NOW (@weeknightmsnow.bsky.social) 6:08 PM Â· Aug 28, 2026

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Five score years ago, a great American, in whose symbolic shadow we stand today, signed the Emancipation Proclamation. This momentous decree came as a great beacon light of hope to millions of Negro slaves who had been seared in the flames of withering injustice. It came as a joyous daybreak to end the long night of their captivity. ...

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-28 02:24 PM | Reply

The current delapidated condition of the reflecting pool across which King gazed that day, a pet project personally overseen by the present occupant of the (unintentionally) too-accurately named White House, serves as a metaphor for the condition of civil rights and liberties in this country today.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-28 03:16 PM | Reply

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