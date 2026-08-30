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Sunday, August 30, 2026

USDA Cyclospora Research Projects Shelved Amid Funding Cuts

The Trump administration is shuttering research projects key to the federal government's fight against cyclospora, the foodborne parasite sickening thousands of Americans this summer.

Posted by lamplighter at 03:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/30

Status: user

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The CDC quietly scaled back a surveillance program for foodborne illnesses. As of July 1, a critical surveillance program is monitoring for only two pathogens instead of the usual eight. www.nbcnews.com/health/healt ...

[image or embed]

-- Ian Weissman, DO (@drianweissman.bsky.social) 10:39 PM Â· Aug 26, 2025

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More from the article ...

... Two of the three projects that represent nearly all of the Agriculture Department's study of the parasite were defunded by Congress earlier this year, according to the agency.

The third is slated to move from Maryland to Iowa this fall as part of a sweeping USDA reorganization.

Even though that project still has money, every scientist working on the parasite has declined to relocate, according to three people familiar with the plans and documents shared with POLITICO, granted anonymity to discuss personnel issues.

The hollowing-out of all three projects, which has not been previously reported, is expected to hinder vital food safety research at a time when Americans are increasingly worried that they can't trust the food supply. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-30 01:17 PM | Reply

Confirmed cyclospora cases surpass 17,000.
www.usatoday.com

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-30 01:19 PM | Reply

Donald Trump reasserts the intimate relationship between himself, MAGA, and disease.

I can't imagine that there could be any dark, deep psychological reason for this.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-30 01:59 PM | Reply

Hey, there's a golden pedophile temple to build

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-30 02:12 PM | Reply

Not exactly a good time...

OCU

#5 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-08-30 04:11 PM | Reply

USDA Cyclospora Research Projects Shelved Amid Funding Cuts

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-30 05:14 PM | Reply

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