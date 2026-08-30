USDA Cyclospora Research Projects Shelved Amid Funding Cuts

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The third is slated to move from Maryland to Iowa this fall as part of a sweeping USDA reorganization.



Even though that project still has money, every scientist working on the parasite has declined to relocate, according to three people familiar with the plans and documents shared with POLITICO, granted anonymity to discuss personnel issues.



The hollowing-out of all three projects, which has not been previously reported, is expected to hinder vital food safety research at a time when Americans are increasingly worried that they can't trust the food supply. ...