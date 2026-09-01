Atlanta Suburb Shared Flock Data with More Than 2,000 Orgs

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In return, Alpharetta receives Flock data from more than 1,300 entities, which span from the prosecutor's office of Whitley County, Indiana, to the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County, Michigan.



The Alpharetta Police Department -- which, as reported by WIRED, had an officer resign due to Flock misuse on August 5 -- also exchanges Flock data with several agencies that have been similarly rocked by recent incidents of officers misusing its technology, including Georgia's Bibb County Sheriff's Department, the Savannah Police Department, and the Dallas Police Department.



Alpharetta's data-sharing network has expanded tremendously over the past year. Since June 2025, the number of entities receiving data from Alpharetta police has grown by about 42 percent, and the number of entities sending data to them has grown by about 125 percent.



And, according to documents obtained via public records requests from several other cities around the country, Alpharetta is far from alone in having an expansive and complicated data-sharing system, providing a potent example of how pervasive Flock's surveillance network has become.



One of Flock's central selling points is its network of customers -- mostly, though not entirely, law enforcement agencies. ...