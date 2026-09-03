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Thursday, September 03, 2026

Army Secretary Resigns After Feuding with Roofie Pete

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is resigning, the White House confirmed Monday, after months of friction with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 11:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/03

Status: user

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The latest casualty of Pete Hegseth's disastrous tenure as Secretary of "War" is Dan Driscoll, who resigned Monday as Secretary of the Army after repeatedly clashing with the Heg.

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-- Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 5:31 PM Â· Sep 3, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The plague barge sinking deeper and deeper..

#1 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-01 11:30 AM | Reply

If DJT isn't a Russian plant, he's the next best thing... the US is fading faster than I personally ever thought possible.

He's like, "Here, GW, hold my beer!".

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-01 11:33 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

The US had a good run. In the end capitalism corrupted it.

The downfall started with Citizens United which allowed open bribery in the form of Super PACs.

Once the corrupt dotard found out how to maximize he families through the use of PAC's, crypto and nowadays just outright bribes and stock market manipulation it just accelerated.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-01 02:15 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Yeah, the US is accelerating towards failed state status.

Even the lackeys are bailing while only the biggest idiots like Hegseth hold on.

#4 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-01 05:24 PM | Reply

Direct frontal assault on Iran coming up.

#5 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-09-01 07:09 PM | Reply

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