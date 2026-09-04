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Friday, September 04, 2026

Trump Welcomes Russia Back to the G20 -- Europe Isn't Having It

The Trump administration's decision to bring Russia back into the fold at a gathering of the world's leading economic officials is stirring fresh tensions with European allies who want to continue isolating Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:33 AM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/04

Status: user

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Carney on what he'd say to Putin at the G20: "Get out of Ukraine. Give back all of Ukraine to Ukraine. End this war."

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 10:45 AM Â· Sep 3, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The noxious orange chomo proves once again that he's Putin's bitch.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-01 08:59 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

... "One of the reasons that I'm so successful " that I get along with everybody." ...

Again, Pres Trump makes it abut himself ...

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-01 12:25 PM | Reply

---- that octogenarian traitorous steaming pile of ----

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-01 12:30 PM | Reply

... "One of the reasons that I'm so successful " that I get along with everybody." ...

So "successful"!

lol

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-01 12:34 PM | Reply

Sick.

#5 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-02 12:17 AM | Reply

Let's hope that putin is the only one to show. Why would any self-respecting leader come to a trump hosted conference? "Bring your own food boys, otherwise you'll be served a 4oz. hunk of tainted, Argentinian beef."

#6 | Posted by Yodagirl at 2026-09-04 11:15 AM | Reply

Russian Telegram channels report that former deputy head of Center E Sergey Shalaginov fell out of a window in Yekaterinburg.

He was recently retired. Some pro-Kremlin media reported that he committed suicide after a conflict with high-ranking officials but later deleted this. pic.twitter.com/CypEa18DzP

" Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 4, 2026

#7 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-04 03:52 PM | Reply

Trump is a Russian agent and his destruction of the United States of America will be studied by future historians.

Putin masterfully turned the Republican Party against America.

#8 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-04 03:56 PM | Reply

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