Rights Groups Urge US Not to Deepen Defense Ties with Israel

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The provision of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, known as Section 219, seeks to set up frameworks for joint ventures, licensing agreements and U.S.-based co-production partnerships with the Israeli industry.



In Thursday's letter addressed to leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, 56 groups said deeper integration with Israel's defense sector would be "exceptionally dangerous" and urged lawmakers to remove the provision.



The groups include Amnesty International USA and the civil rights network National Lawyers Guild as well as Arab and Jewish advocacy groups.



"At a time in which American interests are increasingly diverging from those of Israel, and American public opinion is turning increasingly against unconditional support to Israel, creating new points of influence for Israel in the U.S. defense-technology ecosystem is exceptionally dangerous," said the letter, which has not been previously reported. ...