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Saturday, September 05, 2026

Rights Groups Urge US Not to Deepen Defense Ties with Israel

Dozens of civil rights and advocacy groups are urging Congress to scrap a defense bill provision that would deepen U.S.-Israeli military technology ties, according to a letter seen by Reuters, at a time of growing U.S. skepticism toward the longtime ally.

Posted by LampLighter at 09:30 AM | 17 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/04

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Rights groups urge US lawmakers to drop provision to deepen defense ties with Israel reut.rs/4gMxqym

[image or embed]

-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 11:15 AM Â· Sep 3, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The provision would deepen cooperation between the U.S. and Israeli defense sectors by accelerating joint military technology development and other partnerships. The bill passed the House of Representatives in July and awaits Senate action.

The provision of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, known as Section 219, seeks to set up frameworks for joint ventures, licensing agreements and U.S.-based co-production partnerships with the Israeli industry.

In Thursday's letter addressed to leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, 56 groups said deeper integration with Israel's defense sector would be "exceptionally dangerous" and urged lawmakers to remove the provision.

The groups include Amnesty International USA and the civil rights network National Lawyers Guild as well as Arab and Jewish advocacy groups.

"At a time in which American interests are increasingly diverging from those of Israel, and American public opinion is turning increasingly against unconditional support to Israel, creating new points of influence for Israel in the U.S. defense-technology ecosystem is exceptionally dangerous," said the letter, which has not been previously reported. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 06:05 PM | Reply

Ethnosupremacist fascist Zionism is America's #1 enemy.

#2 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-03 06:58 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

@#2

Do try harder to be relevant.



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 07:43 PM | Reply

Senile Boy,you're the irrelevant one.

Israel is the home of Ethnobigots and Murderers.

You "Try" to stay relevant cuz' Yer Not.

Anyone who supports them is Trash.

Is that "Antisemitic"?

#4 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-03 08:17 PM | Reply

@#3,4

So, are your current trolling alias in favor of, or against, what those groups have been saying?

I know it is much easier to just attack my comment, but what have ye to say upon the topic at hand?


Yer up ...

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 08:39 PM | Reply

I think Israel needs to ---- Right Off.

No, Diplomatic Cover, No Money for Anything, No Arms Even Sold to them,a COMPLETE Embargo.

Like Cuba.

So yes, I Support what these Groups are saying, but they don't go NEARLY FAR ENOUGH.

ARE WE CLEAR?

#6 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-03 09:11 PM | Reply

@#6 ... ARE WE CLEAR? ...

Yup, I completely understand the talking points that may have been issued to you.

Thx for the reply.

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 09:37 PM | Reply

Lights (From Sweet Relief: A Benefit for Victoria Williams (1993))
www.youtube.com

Lyrics excerpt ...

genius.com

...
[Verse 1]
What kind of song would you give
If you had a song to give?
What kind of life would you live
If you had a life to live?
Would you wanna make something good
That you could look on?
Give you lots of pleasure, yeah you would

[Verse 2]
What about this thing that you gave?
What if it weren't quite perfect?
(What about if it was something bad about it?)
Would you love it just the same?
Would you still care about it?

[Chorus]
The lights on the city
Look so good
Almost like somebody
Thought they would
Thought they would
...



Jayhawks are a great band from the state of Minnesota.

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 09:42 PM | Reply

Zzzzzz.Zzzzz,Zzzzzz.

I'm Snoozin'.

More Weight please.

#9 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-03 10:09 PM | Reply

@#9 ... I'm Snoozin'. ...

Perhaps that is A Good Thing if your current alias truly follows up on it.

But, my guess would be, it is just another lie.


Time will tell.

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 10:16 PM | Reply

But what is curious to me at this point ...

Why does there seem to be a deflection attempt away from the topic of the thread?

#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 10:17 PM | Reply

The Topic being whether the US should Integrate it's Military with the IDF?

The MIC should Connive with Israel?

I think I made my position about that fairly Obvious.

Israel is a Pariah State. SANCTION THEM HARSHLY.

This will Never Happen until Money in Politics is under Rule of Law.

Which in the USA means NEVER.

Capitalism Worships Cash.

"Brisk Men, The Dollar their God, How to Get It, their Religion".

Life on the Mississippi. 1883.

Guess the Author.

#12 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-03 10:37 PM | Reply

@#12

Oh, so, your current trolling alias is not snoozing, as it said it was.


Good to know one cannot believe what it posts.

#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 11:45 PM | Reply

I can't believe what you post Either.

You talk a liberal game but seem to embrace American Militarism as Legitimate and Colonialism as the Norm.

A Shallow and Capricious Nationalism.

Under the Pious Platitudes.

Coriolanus saw it First and most clearly.

#14 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-04 12:33 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

@#14 ... I can't believe what you post Either. ...

That's your problem not mine.

... embrace American Militarism as Legitimate and Colonialism as the Norm ...

Oh, there's those Pres Putin talking points starting to surface again.

Do try harder.


#15 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-04 12:50 AM | Reply

You talk a liberal game but seem to embrace American Militarism as Legitimate and Colonialism as the Norm.

My latest theory is that either a country is expanding or contracting.

Colonialism allows elites to expand, not over throwing the country because they can build pyramids of power in the colonies.

The US DSA is nothing more than elite overproduction and its symptoms. Without the expansion downfall is sooner than later.

#15 | POSTED BY LAMPLIGHTER

You really don't understand the world do you? I mean FootPoser, I am not his biggest fan, but he lays out some pretty deep ideas in his #14.

Your response .. "But Putin" .. thats pretty pathetic.

#16 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-04 01:01 AM | Reply

They are the same. No distinction.

#17 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-09-04 06:18 AM | Reply

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