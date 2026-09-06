UN Climate Report Shows Global Temperatures Rising Too Fast

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Sunday, September 06, 2026
Global temperature rise is set to push past 1.5 degrees Celcius, or 34.7 degrees Fahrenheit, over pre-industrial temperatures within the next few years, according to a new United Nations report.
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