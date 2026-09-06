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Sunday, September 06, 2026

UN Climate Report Shows Global Temperatures Rising Too Fast

Global temperature rise is set to push past 1.5 degrees Celcius, or 34.7 degrees Fahrenheit, over pre-industrial temperatures within the next few years, according to a new United Nations report.

Posted by lamplighter at 10:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/06

Status: user

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On the continent, people who were once highly dismissive of a/c now speak of it as a fundamental human rights. Air temperatures there are on a trajectory to match those of the American southeast in just a couple of decades. www.theguardian.com/environment/ ...

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-- Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 9:55 AM Â· Sep 6, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The temperatures will increase risk and impacts worldwide, but it's still possible to bring temperatures down to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, the report from the United Nations Environment Programme said.

The report, Limiting Overshoot: Navigating Exceedance of 1.5C and Pathways Towards Return, gives an "overshoot, peak and decline" path as the best option to reduce the overshoot and return to below the 34.7 degree target.

"This summer's scorching heat, raging wildfires and deadly floods are a warning of what lies ahead," said U.N. Secretary-General Antnio Guterres in a statement. "We must make the overshoot above 1.5 degrees [34.7 F] as small and short as possible. That demands an overshoot of ambition." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-04 12:33 AM | Reply

Well, an obvious hoax. Let's spend billions of taxpayer dollars to cancel wind and solar projects that are half-way done. That's what fiscally responsible Republicans do, right Beverly?

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-05 02:12 PM | Reply

Thought global warming was supposed to have killed humanity by now.

#3 | Posted by fortfisher at 2026-09-05 03:49 PM | Reply

Thought global warming was supposed to have killed humanity by now.

#3 | Posted by fortfisher at

Why should you care what happens to humans?

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-05 04:35 PM | Reply

Florida is supposed to be under water already.

#5 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-06 02:59 AM | Reply

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