UN Climate Report Shows Global Temperatures Rising Too Fast

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The report, Limiting Overshoot: Navigating Exceedance of 1.5C and Pathways Towards Return, gives an "overshoot, peak and decline" path as the best option to reduce the overshoot and return to below the 34.7 degree target.



"This summer's scorching heat, raging wildfires and deadly floods are a warning of what lies ahead," said U.N. Secretary-General Antnio Guterres in a statement. "We must make the overshoot above 1.5 degrees [34.7 F] as small and short as possible. That demands an overshoot of ambition." ...