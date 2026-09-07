MAGA Vow to Ditch Fox News Over Maria Bartiromo

Did she chose to leave FoxNews, or did FoxNews choose to leave her?



She wanted to do a conspiracy piece on voting machines being hacked.



Fox remembering the $787 million they had to pay, said no.



She leaked the memo to the WHitehouse, because you know, Fox is completely non-partisan.



www.msn.com



"Maria Bartiromo reportedly leaked sensitive information about Fox News weeks before her shocking exit on Thursday.



The star news anchor is said to have told the White House that Donald Trump's July primetime speech about the 2020 election received limited coverage because network bosses sent out guidance telling reporters to avoid giving credence to the President's claims, according to Status. "

