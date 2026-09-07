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Monday, September 07, 2026

MAGA Vow to Ditch Fox News Over Maria Bartiromo

Fox News has parted ways with longtime anchor Maria Bartiromo, one of President Donald Trump's closest allies at the network.

Posted by REDIAL at 07:31 AM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/07

Status: user

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MAGA viewers are vowing to ditch Fox News after the network replaced Maria Bartiromo on her former Sunday show.

[image or embed]

-- The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) 5:55 PM Â· Sep 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Did she chose to leave FoxNews, or did FoxNews choose to leave her?

Time will tell...

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-04 02:02 AM | Reply

Time will tell...

If she hits the bleach bottle she could be Lewzer's new Press Secretary.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-04 02:03 AM | Reply

Back in her CNBC days, she seemed to be quite popular with the Wall Street Crowd.

I have never understood that popularity.

???


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-04 02:17 AM | Reply

I have never understood that popularity.

Perhaps marrying a billionaire's kid right out of college had something to do with it?

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-04 02:21 AM | Reply

Bartiromo came across to me as loud and sloppy, although mileages seem to vary because she was at Fox forever.

She also spewed lies on Fox Business that, mirrored on Fox News, led to a $787,000,000.00 payout to Dominion just three years ago.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-04 05:08 AM | Reply

Did she chose to leave FoxNews, or did FoxNews choose to leave her?

She wanted to do a conspiracy piece on voting machines being hacked.

Fox remembering the $787 million they had to pay, said no.

She leaked the memo to the WHitehouse, because you know, Fox is completely non-partisan.

www.msn.com

"Maria Bartiromo reportedly leaked sensitive information about Fox News weeks before her shocking exit on Thursday.

The star news anchor is said to have told the White House that Donald Trump's July primetime speech about the 2020 election received limited coverage because network bosses sent out guidance telling reporters to avoid giving credence to the President's claims, according to Status. "

#6 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-04 09:20 AM | Reply

Victor Frankenstein experienced some difficulties with his creation as well. Just saying.

#7 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-04 03:26 PM | Reply

Looks like Trump found his new White House press secretary.

#8 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-04 04:02 PM | Reply

Whore got caught.

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-04 11:23 PM | Reply

or perhaps...

"safe for work"

archive.ph

#10 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-05 11:28 PM | Reply

that for #4

#11 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-05 11:30 PM | Reply

No big deal. MAGA folk think that Social Security is their retirement plan and they will live like kings, after retirement from the Amazon distribution center. They don't need that Wall Street talk ...

#12 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-07 08:30 AM | Reply

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