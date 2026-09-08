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Tuesday, September 08, 2026

Tesla Gives Up on the Solar Roof

Two sources with inside knowledge of the program confirmed to Electrek that the company is discontinuing its solar roof tiles ...

Posted by sitzkrieg at 02:32 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/09/08

Status: user

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I expect that the Tesla Semi will disappear overnight just like the solar roof panels. Fleet managers will be left holding the bag.

[image or embed]

-- CoverDrive (@coverdrive12.bsky.social) 11:44 AM Â· Sep 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Lets build the least efficient solar array we can come up with! and make it look like ----!

People loved this one.

#1 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-08 08:02 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Rcade with the Tesla semi tweet lol. Always a dog. Electric is a poor solution for medium & long distance trucking. Decent for local delivery work.

#2 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-08 02:44 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Electric is currently a poor solution for medium & long distance trucking

Solar roofs on cars and trucks is a good idea and solar technology/battery technology is improving.

Oil is the reason we've been at war in the Middle East my entire life.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-08 02:55 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

24 watts per square feet. 450 a

#4 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-08 03:14 PM | Reply

tldr, a 53' trailer roof makes less than 1% of the energy needed, in completely perfect conditions. A miracle breakthrough doubling that gets you to 2%.

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-08 03:22 PM | Reply

Ah, but Mars?

No problem!

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-08 04:34 PM | Reply

Mars is easier than battery long haul trucking. We've landed things on Mars.

#7 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-08 04:57 PM | Reply

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