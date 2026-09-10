Anthropic Researcher says More Than 10% Chance AI 'could Kill All Humans'

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Superintelligence is the still-theoretical notion of an AI agent that is smarter than even the sharpest human minds.



Hubinger issued his dramatic post following the resignation of a colleague, Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, on Tuesday.



"I resigned from Anthropic today. I spent the last three years doing pretraining research at both OpenAI and Anthropic. Neither company is acting responsibly," Coxon said in a post on X. "They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives."



"At OpenAI, many have not deeply internalized the civilizational stakes. At Anthropic, the stakes are well-understood, but they are locked in a race to get there first -- they believe no one else will act responsibly, so they must do it themselves, despite the risk," Coxon said. ...