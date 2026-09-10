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Thursday, September 10, 2026

Anthropic Researcher says More Than 10% Chance AI 'could Kill All Humans'

A lead researcher at Anthropic, one of the world's leading artificial intelligence firms, said Wednesday that he believes there is a more than 10% chance AI "could kill all humans" within the next decade.

Posted by lamplighter at 11:30 AM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/10

Status: user

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Meanwhile on X, from Evan Hubinger, who leads the Alignment Science team at Anthropic.

[image or embed]

-- Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc.bsky.social) 11:06 PM Â· Sep 8, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "We really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans! I personally think it is >10% within the next decade," Evan Hubinger, the San Francisco-based company's Alignment Science Lead, said in a post on X. "I believe Anthropic is trying its best, but we do not yet have a plan to solve alignment for superintelligence and are not clearly on track to."

Superintelligence is the still-theoretical notion of an AI agent that is smarter than even the sharpest human minds.

Hubinger issued his dramatic post following the resignation of a colleague, Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, on Tuesday.

"I resigned from Anthropic today. I spent the last three years doing pretraining research at both OpenAI and Anthropic. Neither company is acting responsibly," Coxon said in a post on X. "They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives."

"At OpenAI, many have not deeply internalized the civilizational stakes. At Anthropic, the stakes are well-understood, but they are locked in a race to get there first -- they believe no one else will act responsibly, so they must do it themselves, despite the risk," Coxon said. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 01:41 PM | Reply

"Hey sexy mama, want to kill all humans" - Bender Bending Rodriguez

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-09 02:16 PM | Reply

@#2

Yeah, quite apropos, but I am not at the point where I might attribute AI to cartoons.

AI is being given more and more control over what we need to survive.

Yet, AI has shown that it has a nasty side.

In short, AI has shown that it is becoming (or has become) human.

So, I ask, is AI a friend or a foe?


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 10:35 PM | Reply

Elites are using the media frenzy over AI in order to normalize a nightmare scenario where they will come together and blame AI for the "accidental" launching of a massive spread of nuclear missiles that wipes out hundreds of millions of people who, if they had lived, could have held them 100% accountable for their depravity and evil deeds.

#4 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-09 11:13 PM | Reply

Humans have been killing humans for as long as there has been humans.

I will hazard there is more than a 10% chance of this happening.

It's just a matter of time.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-10 08:44 AM | Reply

The Singularity cannot be stopped.

Re 4

You have a great imagination.

You just described the basic plot of Silo on Apple TV.

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-10 12:18 PM | Reply

I just question how AI could say, kill the residents of somewhere like North Sentinel Island, or some of the remote tribes in different parts of the world. The only thing I could think of would be somehow convincing people to kill everyone.

#7 | Posted by madbomber at 2026-09-10 01:04 PM | Reply

It's Y2K all over again!!

#8 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-09-10 01:19 PM | Reply

Flag:

It's Y2K all over again!!

#8 | Posted by john_savage2

Things smart people worry about - climate change, AI, wealth inequality, fascism destroying democracy

Things dumb people worry about - imaginary immigrants voting illegally, imaginary kids identifying as cats and peeing in litterboxes, imaginary trans athletes, imaginary communists, and billionaires paying too much taxes

#9 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-10 01:55 PM | Reply

I wonder what John would have said if someone was to tell him in the year 2000 that the internets would make our kids so sad depressed and suicidal that in the year 2026 they would end up having to (successfully) sue Zuckerberg for billions of dollars to compensate them much like the tobacco companies were sued for their lies and manipulations of our youth.

#10 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-10 02:33 PM | Reply

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