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Thursday, September 10, 2026

DC Circuit Rules IRS Data Sharing Plan with ICE Unlawful

A federal judge previously determined the tax agency broke the law over 40,000 times by turning over immigrants' addresses even when ICE submitted requests with random numbers as the ZIP code.

Posted by lamplighter at 04:30 PM | 15 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/10

Status: user

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A federal court has ruled that the IRS can't share confidential taxpayer info with the Department of Homeland Security. trib.al/HwWCVR2

[image or embed]

-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 6:47 PM Â· Sep 8, 2026

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More from the article ...

... A D.C. Circuit panel ruled Tuesday that a data sharing agreement between the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that allows the immigration agency to make mass requests for immigrants' addresses was illegal.

The three-judge panel upheld a federal judge's decision to stay the IRS from disclosing additional addresses to ICE after the tax agency had already turned over more than 47,000 records ultimately deemed unlawful.

U.S. Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard, writing the court's 32-page opinion, explained Congress has only authorized the IRS to disclose tax-return information to other federal agencies to use in specific non-tax criminal investigations, so long as the requesting agency can provide details about the individual under investigation.

"After the Watergate scandal exposed executive branch abuses of U.S. taxpayers' information to harass the administration's enemies, Congress enacted a prohibition against the IRS sharing tax return information with any other federal agency unless the requesting agency meets stringent conditions," the Barack Obama appointee wrote. "The procedure failed to ensure that ICE's requests complied with statutory requirements. The IRS nonetheless began using the procedure to disclose tens of thousands of records."

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled in February the IRS violated its own code "approximately 42,695 times" for each instance it disclosed last known taxpayer addresses to ICE even when their requests were insufficient. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 06:10 PM | Reply

@#1 ... The three-judge panel upheld a federal judge's decision to stay the IRS from disclosing additional addresses to ICE after the tax agency had already turned over more than 47,000 records ultimately deemed unlawful. ...

Are those IRS employees going to be held accountable for allegedly breaking the law?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 06:12 PM | Reply

-Are those IRS employees going to be held accountable for allegedly breaking the law?

What do you have in mind?

#3 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-09 06:13 PM | Reply

@#3 ... What do you have in mind? ...

Maybe your alias should read the DC Circuit opinion to find that out.

I am not a lawyer, but the DC Circuit opinion was written by lawyers.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 06:26 PM | Reply

-I am not a lawyer

We know. You're a bulletin board boy. At least that's what your alias Claims.

#5 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-09 06:39 PM | Reply

Let's try again ... ..

"Are those IRS employees going to be held accountable for allegedly breaking the law?"

Probably not, until they're convicted. I don't think they can be punished for allegedly breaking the law.

-Eberlyalias

#6 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-09 06:42 PM | Reply

@#6 ... I don't think they can be punished for allegedly breaking the law. ...

No, but they may be held accountable.

Subject to investigations because of the evidence presented, indicted and subject to trial.

And, fwiw, your current alias is starting to post a lot like a couple other trolling aliases here. Looking for replies.

An apparent recent change from its past. imo, of course.

:)


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 07:12 PM | Reply

-And, fwiw, your current alias is starting to post a lot like a couple other trolling aliases here. Looking for replies.

"FWIW" is not worth a bucket of ----.

I asked a Direct question regarding the subject matter.

You deflected and made it personal against me

-Eberlyalias

#8 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-09 07:24 PM | Reply

@#8 ... I asked a Direct question regarding the subject matter.

You deflected ...

I did answer the question.

#3 ... What do you have in mind? ...

#4 ... Maybe your alias should read the DC Circuit opinion to find that out.

I am not a lawyer, but the DC Circuit opinion was written by lawyers. ...

So, suggesting that your current trolling alias reads the actual of the information in the court opinion is deflecting?

Do try harder.

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 07:32 PM | Reply

I asked a reasonable question and you responded with hostility

That hurts my feelings

Wait, no, I mean that hurts my alias his feelings.

But I promise to try harder

#10 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-09 07:34 PM | Reply

-So, suggesting that your current trolling alias reads the actual of the information in the court opinion is deflecting?

Yes, that is deflecting.

I asked your opinion. Wait, ----! I meant my alias asked your opinion.

Do you or do you not have an opinion?

#11 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-09 07:36 PM | Reply

More from the article ...

... U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled in February the IRS violated its own code "approximately 42,695 times" for each instance it disclosed last known taxpayer addresses to ICE even when their requests were insufficient.

The immigration agency must identify the name and address of the taxpayer it requests personally identifiable information on, rather than request information en masse....

The system was so lax, [U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly] emphasized, that ICE could have submitted requests with an address like "Don't Care 12345" or "00000" and still receive a taxpayer's address. ...

"Most egregiously, section 6103(i)(2) expressly requires a requesting agency to provide the address of the taxpayer' whose information the agency seeks, but the Data-Exchange procedure does not require ICE to submit any address of the taxpayer in its request for information about that taxpayer," [U.S. Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard] wrote. ...



#12 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 07:38 PM | Reply

Is the IRS sharing confidential data legal? No.

Will they stop doing so? Also no.

#13 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-10 10:14 AM | Reply

www.oversight.gov

Are those IRS employees going to be held accountable for allegedly breaking the law?
#2 | Posted by LampLighter

Looks like the process was automated, so a computer program was used as a fill in the blank spit back out response.

Kind of like getting information on the status of your refund. Don't have to talk to someone. Just need to full on the blanks.

Guess you'd have to go after the programmer and oversight

#14 | Posted by Petrous at 2026-09-10 04:43 PM | Reply

Didn't Trump demand 10 Billion for having his return leaked?

#15 | Posted by TenMile at 2026-09-10 05:49 PM | Reply

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