DC Circuit Rules IRS Data Sharing Plan with ICE Unlawful

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The three-judge panel upheld a federal judge's decision to stay the IRS from disclosing additional addresses to ICE after the tax agency had already turned over more than 47,000 records ultimately deemed unlawful.



U.S. Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard, writing the court's 32-page opinion, explained Congress has only authorized the IRS to disclose tax-return information to other federal agencies to use in specific non-tax criminal investigations, so long as the requesting agency can provide details about the individual under investigation.



"After the Watergate scandal exposed executive branch abuses of U.S. taxpayers' information to harass the administration's enemies, Congress enacted a prohibition against the IRS sharing tax return information with any other federal agency unless the requesting agency meets stringent conditions," the Barack Obama appointee wrote. "The procedure failed to ensure that ICE's requests complied with statutory requirements. The IRS nonetheless began using the procedure to disclose tens of thousands of records."



U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled in February the IRS violated its own code "approximately 42,695 times" for each instance it disclosed last known taxpayer addresses to ICE even when their requests were insufficient. ...