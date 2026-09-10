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Thursday, September 10, 2026

Houthis Seize Strategic Red Sea Port

The Iran-backed Houthi rebel group on Thursday took over Yemen's port city of Mokha, an area vital to controlling shipping through the Red Sea, Houthi and Yemeni officials said.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 06:32 PM | 19 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/10

Status: user

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ADEN, Yemen (AP) -- The Iran-backed Houthi rebel group on Thursday took over Yemen's port city of Mokha, an area vital to controlling shipping through the Red Sea, Houthi and Yemeni officials said. @apnews.com apnews.com/article/yeme ...

[image or embed]

-- Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) 11:15 AM Â· Sep 10, 2026

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The Iran-backed Houthi rebel group on Thursday took over Yemen's port city of Mokha, an area vital to controlling shipping through the Red Sea, Houthi and Yemeni officials said. Mokha is about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a waterway that connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and through which about 12% of the world's goods are typically shipped.

The decomposing sack of---------- is playing 4D chess.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-10 01:44 PM | Reply

yemen.liveuamap.com

#2 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-10 02:06 PM | Reply

Chaos unfolding.
Iranian controlled Iraqi militias being bombed in the North and bruising Saudi Arabia back. Bad days at Aramco.
Houthi forces steamrolled out of the East & South by UAE trained militias called the Southern Giants.
Yemeni govt forces withdrawing from the port city to and linking up with the Giants.
Southern Giant forces already doing victory dances.
Houthis mustering reinforcements of teenagers loaded up on khat.

It's gone to hell very, very quickly.

#3 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-10 02:14 PM | Reply

It's gone to hell very, very quickly.

#3 | POSTED BY SITZKRIEGM

As a War (that NOT a war) tends to do.

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-10 02:52 PM | Reply

The consensus is that the The Yemeni Civil War never ended and this is documented as the 2026 Offensive.

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-10 03:10 PM | Reply

Qatar in talks to buy US LNG with spectre of lengthy war looming
www.theedgesingapore.com

... Qatar is in discussions to buy liquefied natural gas from US suppliers under long-term agreements as the Iran war has crippled its ability to supply its own customers, according to people familiar with the matter. ...

Before the war erupted in late February, Qatar was pushing ahead with an ambitious plan to nearly double production from the Ras Laffan LNG export plant by 2030. However, the facility, the world's largest, was damaged by an Iranian strike in the early weeks of the conflict and may take as long as three to five years to fully repair. ...


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-10 03:12 PM | Reply

Who could have conceived....

Fat fucking retarded moron. Thanks MAGATs! You stupid fucks.

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-10 04:28 PM | Reply

FREE YEMEN.

#8 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-10 06:47 PM | Reply

OK, so the Houthis just blew up Saudi's east-west crude pipeline so now they can't export anything from the PG through the south Red Sea anymore. Hello six dollar gas in four weeks!

#9 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-10 07:05 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

FREE YEMEN.

#8 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-10 06:47 PM | Reply | Flag:

... from who?

#10 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-10 08:02 PM | Reply

OK, so the Houthis just blew up

#9 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-10 07:05 PM | Reply | Flag:

They said they targeted it, they didn't specify if they were successful, and that was 3 days ago. The only thing that's known is damage at Yanbu. The main thing on video they have definitely blown up are transport trucks.

#11 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-10 08:05 PM | Reply

Go to Zoom Earth satellite imagery to confirm. Giant black cloud now at location of pipeline directly beneath Medina. Wasn't there yesterday. It's toast.

#12 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-10 08:07 PM | Reply

Normally anything thrown into the air over that area of Saudi Arabia is shot down by US interceptors, however most of those missiles were diverted to Jordan and other places to shore up defenses so basically Saudi Arabia and parts of Yemen were exposed. Someone thought this out very carefully. Hint: it wasn't Trump.

#13 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-10 08:21 PM | Reply

I pulled Zoom Earth and dropped a dot on the center of that smoke. It's 23.639000, 39.833000 right ?

#14 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-10 08:28 PM | Reply

Center of the darkest dot when the fire starts forming around 7am sept 10, call it 23.962, 39.937.

For something called Zoom Earth, you can't really zoom the resolution is terrible.

On services you can't zoom into, none of them show pipeline infrastructure at either of those gps coords.

#15 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-10 08:35 PM | Reply

can zoom.

#16 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-10 08:35 PM | Reply

The people that watch the fire data are insist it's an oil fire. They're usually pretty good at that kind of OSINT. Aramco's day just got a lot worse.

#17 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-10 08:39 PM | Reply

Closer to 2357'35.0"N 4002'44.0"E

There's also geothermal data from VIIRS radiometer satellite reporting several intense hotspots (fires) along the pipeline's path in that area.

#18 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-10 08:54 PM | Reply

This is the latest Neocolonial resource War.

There will be more...

Oil now, Rare Earths later.

Water?

#19 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-10 09:18 PM | Reply

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