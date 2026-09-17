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Thursday, September 17, 2026

U.S. Poverty Fell To A Record Low In 2025

A Broader Measure Came In Higher, New Figures Show. Child poverty also fell to its lowest recorded level, while the share of Americans without health insurance remained largely unchanged.

Posted by subliberal at 09:32 PM | 58 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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subliberal

Joined 2026/08/25
Visited 2026/09/18

Status: user

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U.S. Poverty Fell To A Record Low In 2025 (58 comments) ...

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Pretty good news on income and poverty in 2025 from Census, Real median household income up 2.6% to highest on record back to 1967, fastest growth for African-Americans. Official poverty rate down to lowest on record tho SPM stable. www.census.gov/newsroom/pre ...

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Sojourner (@aaronsojourner.org) 5:22 PM Â· Sep 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

POSTED BY SUBLIBERAL

Donald Trump is a liar who surrounds himself with liars.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-17 04:47 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

POSTED BY SUBLIBERAL

It's Trump's government. When the man's ass is in a crack he makes things up, and causes things to be made up.

Fake news, in other words. I know you unbderstand.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-17 04:49 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

POSTED BY SUBLIBERAL

Are you ever going to get real about the nature of the reality you've helped create?

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-17 04:50 PM | Reply

"Trump's War on Kids
In just months, the Trump administration has gutted access to health care for millions of children,
slashed funding for school meals and nutrition assistance, fired thousands of workers dedicated
to advancing child welfare and protecting children, and unleashed policies that traumatize and
harm immigrant families and LGBTQ+ youth. These actions are not isolated"they reflect a
coordinated agenda that will leave a generation of children sicker, hungrier, and less safe.

Republican Actions Harming Children

Trump and Republicans Enacted Historic Cuts to Children's Health Care:
Nearly half of U.S. children rely on Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program
(CHIP) for health insurance. Trumpcare cuts over $1 trillion in federal funding from Medicaid
and the Affordable Care Act (ACA), making it impossible for states to shield children and
families from harm. Republican cuts threaten health care coverage for millions of children
enrolled in Medicaid, despite the Republican rhetoric that no children will be harmed by their
budget law.
For example, children's hospital...."

more

www.finance.senate.gov

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-17 04:55 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Under the guise of giving states more "flexibility," it proposes to eliminate class size standards while reducing children's access to needed medical and dental care.

This follows President Donald Trump's previous attempts to freeze Head Start funding in 2025 that impacted 20,000 children in 23 states, and consideration of budget proposals that would have eliminated it entirely.

It is clear to us that targeting Head Start is the Trump Administration's latest shot across the bow at America's social safety net.

Its signature legislative achievement, last year's "One Big Beautiful Bill," cut $187 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), expanded its already complex and burdensome work requirements, and imposed similar requirements on Medicaid nationwide for the first time.

As a result, more than 4 million Americans have lost SNAP benefits over the past year, and more than 10 million Americans are projected to lose their health insurance over the coming decade.

Making it harder for Americans to afford food or see a doctor is a recipe for exacerbating poverty, not alleviating it."

more

time.com

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-17 04:59 PM | Reply

and this.....

"Real median household income increased 2.6% to $87,460 in 2025, the highest level in a Census series dating back to 1967."

I'm sure there is plenty of bad news......LOL

#6 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 05:12 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Isn't this from the same government claiming current inflation is 3.4%?!?

If it's coming out of Trump's mouth, assume a lie.

#7 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-17 05:21 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

It's coming from the census bureau and they also disclosed their methodology.

It's in the article........

#8 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 05:25 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

"U.S. Poverty Fell To A Record Low In 2025."

Let's see how 2026 holds up.

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-17 05:33 PM | Reply

"The poverty rate " the percentage of people living in poverty " dipped 0.5 percentage point to 10.2% last year, the bureau said. The supplemental measure of poverty, which takes into account non-cash government benefits and taxes, was at 13.1%, and the median household income increased 2.6% to $87,460."

www.reuters.com

Trump and Republicans has them some Plans for the future of America:


"Family income rose and poverty fell in 2025 " but safety net cuts could erase gains
September 15, 2026

The annual snapshot of last year's family income, poverty and health coverage comes as Americans are currently wrestling with stubborn inflation that's been rekindled by the war with Iran.

Prices have been climbing faster than average wages for the last five months.

Analysts say those gains could be eroded by cuts to the social safety net. In 2025, programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) helped keep many families out of poverty, as measured by a special yardstick that includes government aid.

Some of those programs are being scaled back as part of the sweeping tax cut package passed by the GOP Congress last year. Results of those cuts are likely to be reflected in future Census tallies.

Health insurance coverage held steady in 2025 but is expected to fall now that enhanced subsidies for Obamacare coverage have lapsed. Stricter work requirements for Medicaid are also set to take effect next year.

A supplemental measure of poverty, which accounts for taxes, government benefits and additional expenses showed somewhat higher levels of poverty " 13.1%. This figure was little changed from 2024.

"2025 becomes a benchmark of sorts," Parrott says. "We saw these modest gains. We saw some improvement in poverty. We saw health insurance hold steady at relatively low rates. And we saw real wage gains. And on almost every measure, things are worse today."
excerpts

www.npr.org

People who think the economy is improving NOW this year with gas over $4 and rising grocery and other prices... aren't thinking at all.

#10 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-17 05:51 PM | Reply

It's coming from the census bureau and they also disclosed their methodology.

#8 | POSTED BY EBERLY

It's tainted.

"Biggest inauguration crowd ever".

#11 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-17 05:52 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

And if you don't get that 2025 was mostly a Biden/Harris economy that had meader improvements in poverty rate we see here... but that's before Trump's War and his chokehold on the economy and the People with his Big Bad Bill to help the Elites.

Because when they do well, that all tinkles down, right?

#12 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-17 06:10 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

meager

#13 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-17 06:10 PM | Reply

"Biggest inauguration crowd ever".

I don't think the census bureau reported that.

#14 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 06:31 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Who got fired at the census bureau? Who got hired?

You should call yourself angle, because you are ------- obtuse.

#15 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-17 06:39 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"Real median household income increased 2.6% to $87,460 in 2025, the highest level in a Census series dating back to 1967."

I'm sure there is plenty of bad news......LOL

#6 | Posted by eberly

What was inflation in that same time frame?

And you wonder why I doubt you're very good at assessing "risk" and seem to be the type who'd have to get hit by the car before responding to it...

#16 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-17 07:11 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

And you wonder why I doubt you're very good at assessing "risk" and seem to be the type who'd have to get hit by the car before responding to it...

This is my argument to Lumpers against mail-in ballots.

#17 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-17 07:15 PM | Reply

And if you don't get that 2025 was mostly a Biden/Harris economy that had meader improvements in poverty rate we see here... but that's before Trump's War and his chokehold on the economy and the People with his Big Bad Bill to help the Elites.
~ corky

Not back to this ---- again.

#18 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-17 07:16 PM | Reply

"This is my argument to Lumpers against mail-in ballots."

Can you find problems states like Oregon and Utah have had? Plenty of time to use: cumulatively decades.

Where are the problems?

#19 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-17 07:19 PM | Reply

-What was inflation in that same time frame?

Doesn't "real median ... ." Account for inflation?

I just quoted that from the article. That's not intended to argue against anyone's points.

"And you wonder why I doubt ... ."

The only thing I wonder about you is exactly why you're so unbelievably angry all the time.

I have a few options there, but you're not gonna like any of them ... ..

I obviously cheated you somewhere in your life, but I honestly don't remember how or when.

#20 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 07:29 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

This is my argument to Lumpers against mail-in ballots.

#17 | Posted by oneironaut

Duhhh LuMpErZ!!

There's zero evidence mail in ballots are a problem. None.

Nor is there any evidence that they're a problem waiting to happen.

#21 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-17 07:30 PM | Reply

I have a few options there, but you're not gonna like any of them ... ..

For fun, list them.

#22 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-17 07:34 PM | Reply

Anyone who isn't angry isn't paying attention.

Our country is circling the drain, it's a -------- now, thanks to the constant grifting, criminal behavior by MAGA.

#23 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-17 07:55 PM | Reply

-Anyone who isn't angry isn't paying attention.

You're admitting you're pissed poverty went down?

#24 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 08:00 PM | Reply

"Real median household income increased 2.6%"

Does that account for inflation or not?

#25 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 08:06 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

- back to this ---- again.
#18 | Posted by oneironaut

IS that an argument in Chinese? Or is it just a whiny obfuscation yet again like it is in English?

#26 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-17 08:35 PM | Reply

- You're admitting you're pissed poverty went down?

I'm admitting that anyone who would type that really had nothing relevant to say.

#27 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-17 08:49 PM | Reply

IS that an argument in Chinese?

You can't read english? Its typical political BS, claiming its your opponents economy when its bad news, but anything good its left over from my team.

You Lumpers spent 2025 trashing Trump and the economy ... now you want credit. Its just so Boomeresque.

#28 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-17 08:57 PM | Reply

-Anyone who isn't angry isn't paying attention.

Who exactly owes you their anger?

Someone old enough to have experienced the Great Depression?

Someone who lived through WW2 or Vietnam?

Someone who experienced high inflation, high interest rates, high gas prices in the late 70s?

High unemployment?

Lost their home in 2008 and/or their retirement savings?

People who were directly impacted by 9-11?

I'll stop there but you get my point.

Where the ---- do you get the gall to insist everyone be so damn angry?

Are you that obliviously ignorant to not have any regard for people who have experienced some serious serious serious ----?

#29 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 09:00 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Someone who lived through WW2

They're all in the government now.

Between nap time and diaper changes they meet to vote to support killing brown people.

#30 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 09:02 PM | Reply

For fun, list them.

#22 | POSTED BY JPW AT 2026-09-17 07:34 PM | FLAG:

Are you sure?

You're getting outright cucked at the moment. I can't imagine you're interested in making it worse.

#31 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 09:03 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Where the ---- do you get the gall to insist everyone be so damn angry?

If you're not mad at Trump and his administration, you're either a ------- idiot or you're getting rich off the nonstop fraud and corruption.

Someone needs to investigate Trump's Qatar bank account.

#32 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 09:04 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

INut types words, but they are incoherent at the best of times.

"Not back to this ---- again."
#18 | Posted by oneironaut

... is just what I noted it is; a whiny obfuscation and not an argument of any kind.

You just found a new word, boomer, and decided you'd only ever use it derogatorily. Which is really your only shtick here.

Well, that and being the Perfect Reverse Barometer on EVERY subject imaginable.

#33 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-17 09:04 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"If you're not mad at Trump and his administration, you're either a ------- idiot or you're getting rich off the nonstop fraud and corruption."

Clearly, you're not comfortable with your own emotions

You're seeking validation for your rage

You're free to be angry about whatever you want

But the continued insistence that everyone join you in a----------- of anger is just a cry for validation.

I have so many things to worry about. My kids, my wife, job, etc ... ..I have a ------- on my plate. A ------- of exposure to what's going on.

Honestly I don't think it's possible for you or Alex or corky to possess even a fraction of appreciation of that nor the intelligence or maturity or humility to believe for a second I don't see what's going on. That I'm too blind to see it.

I need to be angry because you say so?

To tell you to ---- off just doesn't give it justice.

Instead, I'm going to rub your diapers in your faces each and every day I frequent this place.

I couldn't possibly be more arrogant and blind as any of you fools.

#34 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 09:24 PM | Reply | Funny: 3

Feeling and emotions are your cup of tea.

The destruction of America bothers anyone not trying to make excuses for Trump.

#35 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 09:26 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

And furthermore, lol... you and your Gen ran away from faux Communist Capitalist Oligarchs in your country, who have turned it into one of the most Corrupt Authoritarian countries on the planet.

All on your watch, 1Runaway. And you're even planning on giving up your DNA and retiring there after your Gen refused to speak out, much less actually protest the takeover.

#36 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-17 09:27 PM | Reply

Your kids are going to grow up in the --------- version of America.

Congratulations.

#37 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 09:27 PM | Reply

It matters to me how my kids do.

None of them voted for Trump nor my wife and I. That's 4 votes against Trump.

In the meantime, I view the challenges created by Trump and any challenges not created by Trump the same.

Because they are.

Like the weather or traffic or disease or injury.

I deal with it.

#38 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 09:38 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

-Your kids are going to grow up in the --------- version of America.

No ----.

I wish I had raised them in the 30s.

Or maybe my son could have been shot in France by a Nazi

Good times!!!

#39 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 09:40 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Or drafted to Vietnam.

That would be so much better than now.

#40 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 09:42 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

I wish I had raised them in the 30s.

If they survived WW2 they would have grown up in arguably some of the best years in American history.

This country was unmatched in the 1950s and 60s.

America was the envy of the world.

It matters to me how my kids do.

I know. Despite all our disagreements and butting heads, I do believe you're a good father and care about your family.

I'm mostly frustrated with the state of America.

#41 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 09:53 PM | Reply

Who's the new sock puppet posting mega propaganda?

#42 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-09-17 09:56 PM | Reply

-This country was unmatched in the 1950s and 60s.

Yes it was.

Too bad for the blacks and women though.

Thank you though. I believe most here including you aren't monsters personally.

Things are hard.

But they're always hard, IMO.

#43 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 09:57 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

I believe most here including you aren't monsters personally.

Please, don't gush all over me.

:)

#44 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 10:11 PM | Reply

Where the ---- do you get the gall to insist everyone be so damn angry?
Are you that obliviously ignorant to not have any regard for people who have experienced some serious serious serious ----?

We're experiencing the worst presidency of our lifetimes. Try to acknowledge that fact.

#45 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-17 10:14 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Don't be mad! Things were always crap, and no one cares. (but me)

-Eberly

#46 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-17 10:14 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

"My life is actually fine. I get free ---- all the time. I'm protected by a society that coddles me from cradle to the grave.

But the president is a corrupt ------- so nothing else matters"

-Alex

#47 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 10:25 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

-We're experiencing the worst presidency of our lifetimes

Until JD Vance steps in.

And you'll say exactly that ... ... ... again.

#48 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 10:28 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Until JD Vance steps in.

Nah. He's not gonna be the one.

Vance is a dud. He's just got wealthy owners.

Trump has (had) a charisma. Obama had it. Clinton had it. BushJr and Reagan had it.

Being the president is a lot more personality than character.

Vance is a dud. Same with Rubio and DeSantis.

I'm sure there will be someone else who will step up.

But currently I don't see any Republican being able to fill Trump's shoes.

#49 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 11:17 PM | Reply

That's a Good thing, Right?

Trump is Sui Generis. That means his legacy won't last.

If Nobody can fill, His Shoes.

Does that explain why he thought killing the Ayatollah would cause a complete collapse of the Islamic Republic?

They aren't and never were a Cult of Personality.

Others could and did swiftly carry on with the Program.

Did Trump Project his own Situation of Indispensability, onto them?

Is that why he Erred so Stupidly?

Questioning Minds want to KNOW.

#50 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-17 11:31 PM | Reply

I get free ---- all the time.

Name them.

#51 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-18 01:03 AM | Reply

Pretty sure he meant he gets free "-----" all the time.

Neighborhoods kids leaving flaming bags of poop by his front door.

#52 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-18 01:08 AM | Reply

There's zero evidence mail in ballots are a problem. None.

Nor is there any evidence that they're a problem waiting to happen.

#21 | Posted by jpw

Isnt there a story in the news where a nigerian woman was and is doing just that?

#53 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-09-18 07:03 AM | Reply

Post it, please. Thanks.

#54 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-18 07:13 AM | Reply

Poor ol' beverley.

What a pathetic joke.

#55 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-18 08:13 AM | Reply

Name them.

#51 | Posted by Alexandrite a

I wasn't serious. You were putting words in my mouth......so I thought it was fair to hit back.

was that unfair?

I can't hit back here.

I think you're realizing I can hit back. I've let dopes like you spew incoherent whining and bitching all the time here with zero consequences for accuracy or proper context.

So, when I think it's appropriate.....I'm going to put another perspective in play.

Which is what I did in 29

Again, from where do you get the ------- gall to tell me when and how much to get angry?

I'm supposed to get angry? That solves your problems how????

Is this what you tell people who get cancer? "Why aren't you angry??? If you're not angry, then you're just not paying attention!!!"

You realize how ------- stupid you look when you say stupid ---- like that?

What you're really doing is attaching some sort of made up intelligence to your inability to control your anger.

You've decided it's some symbol of your enlightenment.

Which is complete crap. It's nothing more than a symbol of your immaturity and ignorance. You know....the exact opposite of what you were hoping for.

#56 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-18 08:28 AM | Reply

55

stay on the short bus where you belong.

Actually, you're the mirror image of people like Alex and JPW....you just do it in fewer words.

Presumably because you don't know any more words.

#57 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-18 08:29 AM | Reply

If it's coming out of Trump's mouth, assume a lie.

#7 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-17 05:21 PM | Reply |

Numbers to be "revised" to the bad once 11/4/26 comes around.

#58 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-18 08:39 AM | Reply

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