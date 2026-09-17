"U.S. Poverty Fell To A Record Low In 2025."

"The poverty rate " the percentage of people living in poverty " dipped 0.5 percentage point to 10.2% last year, the bureau said. The supplemental measure of poverty, which takes into account non-cash government benefits and taxes, was at 13.1%, and the median household income increased 2.6% to $87,460."



www.reuters.com



Trump and Republicans has them some Plans for the future of America:





"Family income rose and poverty fell in 2025 " but safety net cuts could erase gains

September 15, 2026



The annual snapshot of last year's family income, poverty and health coverage comes as Americans are currently wrestling with stubborn inflation that's been rekindled by the war with Iran.



Prices have been climbing faster than average wages for the last five months.



Analysts say those gains could be eroded by cuts to the social safety net. In 2025, programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) helped keep many families out of poverty, as measured by a special yardstick that includes government aid.



Some of those programs are being scaled back as part of the sweeping tax cut package passed by the GOP Congress last year. Results of those cuts are likely to be reflected in future Census tallies.



Health insurance coverage held steady in 2025 but is expected to fall now that enhanced subsidies for Obamacare coverage have lapsed. Stricter work requirements for Medicaid are also set to take effect next year.



A supplemental measure of poverty, which accounts for taxes, government benefits and additional expenses showed somewhat higher levels of poverty " 13.1%. This figure was little changed from 2024.



"2025 becomes a benchmark of sorts," Parrott says. "We saw these modest gains. We saw some improvement in poverty. We saw health insurance hold steady at relatively low rates. And we saw real wage gains. And on almost every measure, things are worse today."

excerpts



www.npr.org



People who think the economy is improving NOW this year with gas over $4 and rising grocery and other prices... aren't thinking at all.

