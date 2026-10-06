Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, October 06, 2026

Conservatives Furious with Steve Hilton Ad for Promoting ''esbianism'

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton is angering conservatives with a new online ad that racked up millions of views over the weekend.

Posted by south_american at 10:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

south_american

Joined 2005/09/09
Visited 2026/10/06

Status: user

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-- George Pearkes (@peark.es) 7:54 AM Â· Oct 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

I don't do the prediction gambling thing, but I reckon the market is running against this guy....

#1 | Posted by South_American at 2026-10-05 09:16 PM | Reply

Are Republican candidates this desperate for Democratic voters to move over to voting for them?


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 09:33 PM | Reply

THIS is how you get the 'swing' voters.

#3 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-06 11:17 PM | Reply

THIS is how you get the 'swing' voters.

#4 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-06 11:17 PM | Reply

Oops, double post. Guess I was too excited, LOL.

#5 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-06 11:18 PM | Reply

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